USA vs. Switzerland final score, results: Jimmy Snuggerud scores twice, Americans cruise to 2023 World Juniors win

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
Sporting News
USA vs. Finland final score, results: Americans close out prelims with win; finish first in Group B
The USA is your Group B winner at the 2023 World Juniors. The Americans defeated Finland 6-2 on Saturday afternoon to close out group play and secure the top spot in the standings. Six different players scored for Rand Pecknold's crew, as Jimmy Snuggerud leading the way with a goal...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Sporting News
What channel is USA vs. Finland on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors game
Group B at the 2023 World Juniors will be decided on Saturday afternoon, as the United States meets Finland on the final day of group play. The USA grabbed a 5-1 win over Switzerland on Thursday to give the team six points in the standings. After splitting their first two games, the Americans put together a strong, 60-minute effort for the first time at the tournament.
markerzone.com
GERMANY SUFFERS A MASSIVE LOSS TO THEIR WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
Overnight, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced that Team Germany captain Yannick Proske will miss the remainder of the tournament after suffering an injury. This year, the IIHF is allowing participating nations to make two injury substitutes, if necessary. Because of this, most teams are carrying 25-man rosters, but only registering 23.
atptour.com
Kvitova Seals Czech Republic Victory Against Germany
World No. 16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for Team Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup on Sunday. The victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Team Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs in Sydney. Kvitova...
Cameron Norrie stuns Rafael Nadal to secure momentous win in United Cup
Cameron Norrie sealed the biggest win of his career by defeating Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the United Cup in Sydney. Norrie had lost his four previous meetings against the 22-time grand slam champion, but produced some of his best tennis at a sold-out Ken Rosewall Arena to give Great Britain the lead over Spain at the inaugural mixed international team competition.
NBC Sports
U.S., Greece, Italy, Britain, Swiss win at United Cup
SYDNEY – It wasn’t the way Frances Tiafoe would have preferred to clinch a match at the United Cup mixed teams tennis tournament. The United States defeated Czech Republic when Tiafoe’s opponent Tomas Machac retired due to a right ankle injury in the second set of their singles match.
Tennis-Norrie stuns Nadal as Britain lead Spain 2-0 in United Cup
SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal's preparations for his Australian Open title defence got off to a wobbly start as Cameron Norrie handed him a 3-6 6-3 6-4 defeat in the United Cup on Saturday as Britain took a 2-0 lead over Spain in the mixed team tournament.
Full List of Trump's Foreign Bank Accounts
Former President Donald Trump had long fought to keep his tax returns under wraps, but on Friday, several years of filings were released.
atptour.com
United Cup Day 4 Preview: Ruud Aims To Keep Norway Alive Against Brazil
Casper Ruud's Australian swing was cut short one year ago as an ankle injury forced his withdrawal from the Australian Open after two ATP Cup wins. The Norwegian will once again begin his season by representing his country Down Under, this time at the inaugural United Cup. The World No....
Loyal to Santos, Pelé toured and scored in Europe
MADRID (AP) — Pelé or Diego Maradona? Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?. Endless arguments over the greatest player in the history of men’s soccer can often see cheap hits aimed at Pelé, who died Thursday at age 82, with the claim that he wasn’t tested on the European stage against some of the best clubs in the world — unlike other soccer greats.
Tennis-Gutsy Evans helps Britain down Spain, reach United Cup knockouts
SYDNEY, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Britain stormed into the knockout stage of the United Cup mixed team tournament on Sunday as Dan Evans came through a gruelling encounter against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas with a 6-3 1-6 6-3 win that gave his team an unassailable 3-1 lead.
atptour.com
United States Seals Czech Republic Win
Frances Tiafoe secured victory for Team United States against Team Czech Republic at the United Cup Friday when Tomas Machac was forced to retire due to an ankle injury. The American led 6-3, 2-4 after 89 minutes when Machac turned his ankle while he was trying to retrieve a forehand. The World No. 97 was able to rise to his feet, but after a consultation with the medic and his team, he could not continue.
gamblingnews.com
Wazdan Marks First Czech Republic Entry with Apollo Games
Provider of gaming content to the online casino industry Wazdan announced it has entered into a partnership with Apollo Games, an online casino operator in the Czech Republic. The partnership with Apollo Games will provide the online casino operator with Wazdan’s portfolio of games to make it the first operator in the country to feature gaming content from the licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) provider.
Yardbarker
Journalist Notes How Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Could Spoil Home Nations’ 2030 World Cup Bids
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will occur in North America, with Canada, Mexico and the United States sharing hosting duties. But the tournament taking place in 2030 is going to have plenty of bidders as it’s yet to be awarded to any country. However, bidders are beginning to step...
Sporting News
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins hints that commitment to Canadian National Team depends on Olympic qualification
In 2022, Andrew Wiggins added NBA All-Star and NBA champion to his resume. In the coming years, he has an opportunity to add international accolades to his resume, but it's all dependent on his commitment to Canada's National Team. Rewind to May when Wiggins and the Warriors were battling through...
