USA vs. Switzerland final score, results: Jimmy Snuggerud scores twice, Americans cruise to 2023 World Juniors win

Frances Tiafoe secured victory for Team United States against Team Czech Republic at the United Cup Friday when Tomas Machac was forced to retire due to an ankle injury. The American led 6-3, 2-4 after 89 minutes when Machac turned his ankle while he was trying to retrieve a forehand. The World No. 97 was able to rise to his feet, but after a consultation with the medic and his team, he could not continue.

2 DAYS AGO