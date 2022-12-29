ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

More railroad crossing closures coming to Vero Beach, Sebastian in January

By Thomas Weber, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bli49_0jxtHPx000

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Two railroad crossings and one lane of traffic will be closed beginning in early January for continued construction of Brightline's higher-speed railroad.

The railroad is upgrading 32 railroad crossings through Indian River County as it completes a $2.7 billion extension of its service from West Palm Beach to Orlando.

Here are the latest railroad-crossing closures and detours to expect next month, according to Brightline:

First 100 mph tests: Brightline conducted tests in Indian River, running 79 mph between Oslo Road, Fort Pierce

Opinion: Pass over Brightline trains, U.S. 1 near Vero Beach airport? Devil in details

Is Brightline still 'private'?: New federal grant, and support in D.C., keep raising the question

Sebastian

The crossing at Main Street will be closed 7 a.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Jan. 20. Detour information:

  • Eastbound traffic will go south on Powerline Road to Sebastian Boulevard, east to U.S. 1, then north to Main Street
  • Westbound traffic will go south on U.S. 1 to Sebastian Boulevard, west to Powerline Road, then north to Main Street

Vero Beach

At the U.S. 1 and Aviation Boulevard railroad crossing, one southbound U.S. 1 lane will be closed 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 7-8, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan 14-15.

The railroad crossing at Eighth Street and Glendale Road will be closed 7 a.m. Jan. 9 through 7 p.m. Jan. 25. Detour information:

  • Eastbound traffic will go south on Old Dixie Highway to Fourth Street, east to U.S. 1, then north to Eighth Street
  • Westbound traffic will go south on U.S. 1 to Fourth Street, west to Old Dixie Highway, then north to Eithth Street

Brightline's construction will continue through the end of the year, and passenger service between West Palm Beach and Orlando is expected to begin in 2023.

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

Police investigating fatality in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Police are investigating a fatality that led officers to briefly close a portion of southbound U.S. 1 Friday. The incident involved one vehicle, but was not a crash, Vero Beach police spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. Vero Beach police were alerted to the incident in the evening...
VERO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million

2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
veronews.com

A New Year’s wish list for our community in 2023

Twelve months ago, No. 1 on my annual wish list for the new year was that we not allow all the growth we were experiencing to change who we are as a community. That wish didn’t come true. While we remain the last vestige of small-town life on Florida’s...
VERO BEACH, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Sea Winds Oceanfront Real Estate Market Report December 2022

Sea Winds Oceanfront Real Estate Market Report December 2022. For December 2022, there is 1 Sea Winds condo available for sale in Jensen Beach on Hutchinson Island. The list price is $529,000 or $385.57 per sq. ft. of living area. There are no Sea Winds condos under contract at this...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County 'Guardians' and the Cost of Rent in Florida

Fort Pierce - Friday December 30, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, The Guardians of Martin County, an organization that is dedicated to the preservation of the rural character of Martin County. We hear from the Peter Conze, the President of the Board of Directors who’ll...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Movie Night Returns With Cattlemen Movie

Vero Beach, FL…. The Historical Society of Indian River County has announced the return of Movie Night. The first movie of 2023 is the public premier of the short documentary “Indian River Cattlemen and Women”. Sean and Mike Sexton, Will Barker and Wesley Davis are guest speakers scheduled for the event.
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Pahokee traffic wreck leaves one dead, one seriously injured

PAHOKEE — A 40-year-old West Palm Beach man was killed and another man seriously injured Friday night when their vehicles collided on a Pahokee road, police said Saturday. Elisha Jones Jr. was driving his 2013 Hyundai Genesis west in the 34000 block of Muck City Road at 8:17 p.m. Friday when a westbound 2000 Ford F-250 pickup driven by Zeran Engram, 25, of Pahokee, crossed "over the front of" Jones' sedan, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
PAHOKEE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Free wildlife tours resume at refuge

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — After nearly three years, Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge tours will return in January. Free tours will be offered every Wed. at 8 a.m., from Jan. 4 through April 26. Because of limited seating, reservations are required. The PINWR is the nation’s most historic refuge,...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Bicyclist dead after crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is dead following a crash in Port St. Lucie. On Dec. 30 around 8 a.m., a cyclist was riding north on a sidewalk adjacent to northbound A1A. At the same time, a tractor trailer was driving southbound on A1A. According to...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Groundbreaking ceremony launches construction of NASA Causeway bridge

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. NASA, Space Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new NASA Causeway Bridge, a $126 million project to build two high-level fixed bridges over the Indian River.
FLORIDA STATE
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy