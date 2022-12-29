More railroad crossing closures coming to Vero Beach, Sebastian in January

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Two railroad crossings and one lane of traffic will be closed beginning in early January for continued construction of Brightline's higher-speed railroad.

The railroad is upgrading 32 railroad crossings through Indian River County as it completes a $2.7 billion extension of its service from West Palm Beach to Orlando.

Here are the latest railroad-crossing closures and detours to expect next month, according to Brightline:

Sebastian

The crossing at Main Street will be closed 7 a.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Jan. 20. Detour information:

Eastbound traffic will go south on Powerline Road to Sebastian Boulevard, east to U.S. 1, then north to Main Street

Westbound traffic will go south on U.S. 1 to Sebastian Boulevard, west to Powerline Road, then north to Main Street

Vero Beach

At the U.S. 1 and Aviation Boulevard railroad crossing, one southbound U.S. 1 lane will be closed 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 7-8, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan 14-15.

The railroad crossing at Eighth Street and Glendale Road will be closed 7 a.m. Jan. 9 through 7 p.m. Jan. 25. Detour information:

Eastbound traffic will go south on Old Dixie Highway to Fourth Street, east to U.S. 1, then north to Eighth Street

Westbound traffic will go south on U.S. 1 to Fourth Street, west to Old Dixie Highway, then north to Eithth Street

Brightline's construction will continue through the end of the year, and passenger service between West Palm Beach and Orlando is expected to begin in 2023.

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.