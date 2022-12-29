Prayers from 16 faith leaders to usher in 2023 in southern Utah

Prayers offered by 16 faith leaders will ring in the new year in St. George.

The 16th annual Prayer Over the City program, sponsored by the St. George Interfaith Council, will begin at noon on Saturday, New Year's Eve, at the St. George Tabernacle, at 18 S Main St. The event is free and open to the public.

This one-hour program begins with music by the Interfaith Choir and then religious leaders will offer prayers focused on specific topics, such as families, military and first responders. The St. George faith groups represented include the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Presbyterian Church, Solomon’s Porch Foursquare Fellowship, Lutheran Church, Jewish community, Muslim community, Methodist Church, Episcopal Church, Unitarian Church and others.

"Please join the St. George Interfaith Council, the St George Interfaith Choir and religious leaders of our community as we begin 2023 at Prayer Over the City on Saturday, December 31 at noon in the St George Tabernacle," said Tim Martin, a representative from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and member of the council. "You will be blessed with a magical feeling of togetherness as you share special thoughts and prayers from our faith community."

Prayer Over the City began more than a decade ago when Pastor Jimi Kestin gathered friends and other ministers at Pioneer Park, looking to the new year as a new beginning, an opportunity to close the pages on the chapter of the previous year and look ahead to the next one with optimism and hope. Over the years, it has grown to include some 200 participants, with churches of various faiths represented.

“There is not a single bit of doctrine that all of us in the St. George Interfaith Council agree on,” said Kestin of Solomon’s Porch. “But we are all friends and enjoy being together to strengthen the faith community here in St. George.”

In the past, prayer topics have included everything from prayers for local and national government to prayers for law enforcement, educators, healthcare and more.