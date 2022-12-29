ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Prayers from 16 faith leaders to usher in 2023 in southern Utah

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5ZEN_0jxtHAxL00

Prayers offered by 16 faith leaders will ring in the new year in St. George.

The 16th annual Prayer Over the City program, sponsored by the St. George Interfaith Council, will begin at noon on Saturday, New Year's Eve, at the St. George Tabernacle, at 18 S Main St. The event is free and open to the public.

This one-hour program begins with music by the Interfaith Choir and then religious leaders will offer prayers focused on specific topics, such as families, military and first responders. The St. George faith groups represented include the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Presbyterian Church, Solomon’s Porch Foursquare Fellowship, Lutheran Church, Jewish community, Muslim community, Methodist Church, Episcopal Church, Unitarian Church and others.

"Please join the St. George Interfaith Council, the St George Interfaith Choir and religious leaders of our community as we begin 2023 at Prayer Over the City on Saturday, December 31 at noon in the St George Tabernacle," said Tim Martin, a representative from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and member of the council. "You will be blessed with a magical feeling of togetherness as you share special thoughts and prayers from our faith community."

Prayer Over the City began more than a decade ago when Pastor Jimi Kestin gathered friends and other ministers at Pioneer Park, looking to the new year as a new beginning, an opportunity to close the pages on the chapter of the previous year and look ahead to the next one with optimism and hope. Over the years, it has grown to include some 200 participants, with churches of various faiths represented.

“There is not a single bit of doctrine that all of us in the St. George Interfaith Council agree on,” said Kestin of Solomon’s Porch. “But we are all friends and enjoy being together to strengthen the faith community here in St. George.”

In the past, prayer topics have included everything from prayers for local and national government to prayers for law enforcement, educators, healthcare and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

SUU lecturer charged with making terroristic threats against school

CEDAR CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a staff member at Southern Utah University who police say sent emails to department heads threatening violence unless he received money and the school paid for his doctorate degree. Police say the man also made threats to "push back...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

As St. George grows, where will its water come from?

Stunning red rock terrain, warm weather, and low housing prices are drawing thousands of remote workers and retirees to St. George, making the southwest Utah city among the fastest-growing metro areas in the nation. The greater Washington County population of 180,000 is now poised to more than double by 2050.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
95 Rock KKNN

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Arrest warrant issued for SUU hire who made terrorist threats

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A man who was an emergency hire at Southern Utah University now has a warrant issued for his arrest on charges of terrorism. Steven Boggs was charged with "threat of terrorism use of weapon" on December 29 by Iron County prosecutors after a series of events that began on December 10, when he requested his life insurance payout information from the SUU human resources department and said he needed help.
CEDAR CITY, UT
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy