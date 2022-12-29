ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Evers issues more than 100 additional pardons, bringing total to 774

By Logan Rude
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned an additional 171 people, bringing his total to 774 since taking office four years ago.

Wisconsin’s constitution gives the governor the power to pardon anyone convicted of a crime within the state. Pardons work as “an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community,” Evers said in a statement.

When someone is pardoned, they regain the rights they lost when convicted of a felony, including serving on a jury, holding public office and more. Pardons do not, however, expunge someone’s court records.

During his first term, Evers set the record for most pardons issued by any Wisconsin governor in contemporary history.

A full list of the latest pardon recipients is available online here .

Comments / 19

Bruno Primas
3d ago

Still trying to reduce the prison population by 50%, I see. I pray that if one of these released people do something bad to anyone, it's to someone who voted for it.

Reply(2)
9
Wayne Schultz
3d ago

Thats 171 more votes for him plus the votes from the family members . 80 percent of felons being pardoned are democrap . 70 percent that are pardoned , within weaks of being pardoned go right back to commiting the same crimes or worse .

Reply(4)
7
Braindead Biden's Worst Nightmare
3d ago

Tony Cadaver loves Crime, and putting Innocent People at serious risk. The most useless Governor Evers.

Reply(1)
9
Related
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons

Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Issues 171 More Pardons

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Governor Tony Evers has issued over 170 more pardons. The 171 pardons issued this week bring the total number of pardons from Governor Evers to 774. Evers has pardoned more people than any other governor in Wisconsin's history, with most of the pardons for low-level non-violent crimes.
WISCONSIN STATE
Jan. 6 committee releases transcript of Vos testimony

MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released transcripts Friday of an interview it conducted with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to find what, if any, influence former President Donald Trump exerted on the speaker to overturn the election results. According to Vos’ testimony, the speaker had no contact with Trump or...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

44 Years as Secretary of State with Doug La Follette

Last month, Doug La Follette narrowly won his bid for an unprecedented 12th term as Wisconsin’s Secretary of State. That makes him the longest serving, non-federal, elected official in the US. He was first elected to the position in 1974 and was reelected in 1982. He has held the position ever since.
WISCONSIN STATE
b93radio.com

Sheboygan Man Among 171 Receiving Pardons

A Sheboygan man is among 171 persons who received pardons that Governor Tony Evers announced on Thursday. In granting them, the Governor called his pardons “both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgement that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake, and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community.”
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Ballotpedia News

These Wisconsin State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for 17 of 32 seats in the Wisconsin State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 20-12 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 14 of 17 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin "committee" wagers on elections over fish, beer

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Former politicians and political experts in western Wisconsin are putting their money where their mouths are when it comes to elections.The group, which touts itself as the Select Committee on Election Predictions, has been meeting for nearly 50 years in the La Crosse area to bet $5 on local, state and national elections, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.The eight-member group includes former La Crosse mayor and state Rep. John Medinger, former state Senate President Brian Rude and University of Wisconsin–La Crosse emeritus political science professor Joe Hem.Walter Baltz of West Salem is the committee's last living founder....
LA CROSSE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Gov. Evers is on the clock

Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders are talking again, proving that the holiday season really is a time for miracles. It was more than two years between meetings for Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). Evers and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu never met in person over the last two years.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000Wisconsinsites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we have…
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers, DCF announce federal grant for domestic violence survivors

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson, announced Wednesday that Wisconsin was awarded a $400,000 federal Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security demonstration grant to implement comprehensive domestic violence services for survivors who need assistance accessing child support and parenting time services safely.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Gov. Evers considering banning TikTok on state devices

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday he's considering banning the popular video-sharing app TikTok on all state devices after growing concerns about privacy. "We've had ongoing conversations with the FBI and Wisconsin Emergency Management," Evers said. "We're close to making a decision." The potential move would follow more...
WISCONSIN STATE
South Dakota extends in-state tuition to Wisconsin, Illinois

South Dakota's six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall. The Argus Leader reports that the South Dakota Advantage plan has until now offered in-state tuition to undergraduates and graduate students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents. The Board of Regents voted to add Wisconsin and Illinois to the list earlier this month. Officials at South Dakota's universities say the move should boost enrollment and lead to more graduates remaining in South Dakota.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC News

Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
