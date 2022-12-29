Evers issues more than 100 additional pardons, bringing total to 774

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned an additional 171 people, bringing his total to 774 since taking office four years ago.

Wisconsin’s constitution gives the governor the power to pardon anyone convicted of a crime within the state. Pardons work as “an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community,” Evers said in a statement.

When someone is pardoned, they regain the rights they lost when convicted of a felony, including serving on a jury, holding public office and more. Pardons do not, however, expunge someone’s court records.

During his first term, Evers set the record for most pardons issued by any Wisconsin governor in contemporary history.

A full list of the latest pardon recipients is available online here .

