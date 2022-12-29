Here's every Mardi Gras parade and bal happening in and around Shreveport in 2023

Mardi Gras will be here before you know it and it's time to start filling up your calendar will all of the festive events coming up like the different parades and bals taking place in and around the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Saturday, January 7

Krewe of Excellence Parade at 2 p.m. in Natchitoches

NWLA 12th Night Celebration hosted by Krewe of Gemini

From 7 p.m. - Midnight.

Taking place at Phoenix 2.0 at 400 Commerce St. in downtown Shreveport.

Tickets are $70/each at the door and the event is ages 21 and up.

Dress code is Mardi Gras attire, there will be an open bar and food trucks on site.

Friday, January 13

Krewe of Sobek Grand Bal "Sobek Travels the World"

The doors open at 6 p.m.

Located at the Shreveport Convention Center at 400 Caddo St. in downtown Shreveport.

Tickets are $85/each and the dress code is formal wear.

Hors d'Oeurvres will be served along with a cash bar.

Saturday, January 14

Krewe of Sobek Parade at 1 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport.

Krewe of Demeter Grand Bal "Louisiana Saturday Night"

The doors open at 6 p.m.

Located at the Dave Means Building at 10117 U.S. Hwy 171 in Grand Cane.

Tickets are $85/each with the option to add a bottomless cup for $20/each and a buffet provided by Billy B's Cajun Grill.

Dress code is formal or theme attire with entertainment by DJ Cody Kaufman.

Krewe of Nemesis Grand Bal "To Infinity and Beyond"

The doors open at 6 p.m.

Located at the Springhill Convention Center.

Tickets are $75/each with a buffet included and "Bring Your Own Beer."

Dress code is black tie.

Monday, January 16

Krewe of Harambee Parade

Friday, January 20

Krewe of Justinian Grand Bal "Purple Reign"

The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Located at the Horseshoe Riverdome in Bossier City.

Tickets are $100/each that includes hors'oeurvres and a cash bar.

Dress code is black tie.

Saturday, January 21

Atlas Grand Bal "Atlas Through the Years"

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Located at the Shreveport Convention Center at 400 Caddo St. in downtown Shreveport.

Tickets are $90/each and $45/each for ages 12 and under that includes a buffet and cash bar.

Dress code is black tie.

Friday, January 27

Elders Grand Bal

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Located at the American Legion in Shreveport.

Tickets are $75/each with a buffet and cash bar included.

Dress code is black tie optional.

Saturday, January 28

Centaur Grand Bal "A Million Dreams"

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Located at the Shreveport Convention Center at 400 Caddo St. in downtown Shreveport.

Tickets are $110/each in advance, $125/each at the door. Tickets for guests 16 years and under are $55/each in advance and $70 at the door.

Tickets include an open bar and breakfast after the tableau.

Dress code is black tie.

Krewe of Demeter Parade in Mansfield.

Krewe of Excellence Bal "Mardi Gras at the Apollo"

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Located at the Natchitoches Event Center at 750 2nd St. in Natchitoches.

Tickets are $75/each and include a buffet, cash bar or you can BYOB.

Dress code is black tie.

Friday, February 3

Ambassadeurs Grand Bal "Bonne Fete 21"

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Located at the Sam's Town Ballroom at 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy in Shreveport.

Tickets are $95/each and include a buffet and cash bar.

Dress code is black tie.

Saturday, February 4

Krewe of Dionysos Grand Bal "A Silver Jubilee"

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Located at the Natchitoches Event Center at 750 2nd St. in Natchitoches.

Tickets are $100/each and include a buffet and BYOB.

Dress code is black tie.

Gemini Grand Bal "Ain't No Party Like a Gemini Party"

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Located at the Shreveport Convention Center at 400 Caddo St. in downtown Shreveport.

Tickets are $110/each and include a light buffet and open bar.

Dress code is black tie.

Springhill Mainstreet Parade at 1 p.m.

Minden Fasching Parade

Sunday, February 5

Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Jazz Brunch Bal "Geek'd Con"

Doors open at Noon.

Located at the LA State Fair Grounds Ag Building in Shreveport.

Tickets are $65/each and $40/each for 12 years and younger and includes a buffet and cash bar.

Dress code is Sunday best or themed costume.

Friday, February 10

Krewe of Oceanus Grand Bal "Music Can Change the World"

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Located at the Bossier Convention Center at 620 Benton Rd. in Bossier City.

Tickets are $80/each and $40/each for 12 years and under with a buffet and cash bar included.

Dress code is formal attire.

Saturday, February 11

Krewe of Centaur Parade

Sunday, February 12

Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Pet Parade at the State Fair Grounds in Shreveport.

Friday, February 17

Krewe of Highland Grand Bal "Highland Goes Greek"

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Located at the Centenary Gold Dome at Centenary College at 2911 Centenary Blvd. in Shreveport.

Tickets are $65/each and include a buffet and a cash bar.

Dress code is formal attire or costumes.

Saturday, February 18

Krewe of Gemini Parade

Krewe of Harambee Grand Bal

Krewe of Dionysos Parade

Sunday, February 19

Krewe of Highland Parde

Tuesday, February 21 - Mardi Gras Day

Children's Parade at the Pierre-Bossier Mall.

Fat Tuesday Celebration hosted by Krewes of Sobek and Harambee at the Louisiana Daiquiri Cafe

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.