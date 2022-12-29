ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, Los Angeles coroner says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K3kes_0jxtGL3d00

( KTLA ) – The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The 18-year-old, whose credits include “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” died from “fentanyl effects” the report stated. The report also noted that the actor’s death was accidental.

Sanders’ body was reportedly found in his L.A. home after his death on June 16 . Sources for TMZ at the time said the actor had a history of using drugs. The outlet also reported that police found “a plastic straw and white powder in the room where he died,” citing sources investigating the incident.

Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at Los Angeles airport

According to the full coroner’s report, which was obtained by TMZ, Sanders texted a friend the night before he died, mentioning his use of fentanyl. The report went on to mention that the actor didn’t answer his phone when that friend attempted to respond.

The coroner’s office noted that Sanders had a history of drug abuse, which included heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax. He had no history of medical problems.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Sanders had starred in shows including “JLW Academy” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” as well as “The Rookie,” “Just Add Magic,” and “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” according to his IMDb profile. His role in “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to college killings

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are live with a press conference to provide an update after a man was placed into custody in PA in connection to a homicide involving four University of Idaho students. A person has been taken into custody in Monroe County in connection with the homicide investigation of […]
MOSCOW, ID
WTAJ

Man charged for selling gun used in shooting death of Altoona teen

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The man police said sold the stolen gun used in the 2020 deadly shooting of an Altoona 15-year-old is now in custody.  Jordan Miller, 21, is accused of selling the stolen Glock handgun used to kill Devon Pfirsching in an Altoona alley in late February 2020. Police contend Miller sold the stolen […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Who is the suspect in the Idaho killings?

Police on Friday arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in connection with the November deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a rental house near campus.
MOSCOW, ID
People

Cause of Death Determined for 18-Year-Old 9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders

Sanders died in his Los Angeles home in June Tyler Sanders' cause of death has been confirmed.  Six months after the 18-year-old actor 9-1-1: Lone Star actor died at his home, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has issued its report, citing "fentanyl effects" as the primary cause and determining that Sanders' death was an accident Sanders' agent Pedro Tapia previously issued a statement to Deadline in June: "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTAJ

Is Ames Department Store coming back to Pa?

(WTAJ) — In August 2002 Ames Department Stores across the country went out of business. Over 20 years later, the discount store is expected to make a comeback. While details about the store’s return are limited, an announcement from the Ames website has teased the return of the department stores in states including Pennsylvania. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

What’s next for Bryan Kohberger? Suspect in Idaho University killings

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What’s next for Bryan Kohberger? A nationwide manhunt for the 28-year-old suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students led police to a gated community in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains early Friday morning. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Kohberger was arrested around 1:45 a.m. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
DANVILLE, PA
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Actress Reveals She Almost Died

Kristen Renton is counting her blessings after her husband, Nick Manning, saved her life. The Sons of Anarchy alum took to Instagram Monday to recount her near-death experience after she began choking, Renton crediting her husband's quick actions with saving her as she dubbed him her "Man Crush Monday." Renton...
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne & Rarely Seen Daughter Aimee, 39, Enjoy Shopping Outing: Photo

Sharon Osbourne is back to her regular routine after a recent hospitalization. The reality TV icon, 70, was seen stepping out for some casual shopping on LA’s famed Melrose Place after Christmas on Thursday, December 29 with her rarely seen daughter Aimee Osbourne, 39. In pics, the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne looked healthy and vibrant in jeans, a black sweater, and a black quilted jacket as she held a cup of coffee and several shopping bags. She wore her red hair down and accessorized with a pair of stylish sunglasses, black shoes, and a deep red manicure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTAJ

WTAJ

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy