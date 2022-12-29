Billion dollar bonds, soaring real estate prices, solar power: All the major 2022 Bellaire, Meyerland, West University issues

Read full article on original website
Award-winning Cypress based property damage restoration company now extending 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration to Houston
Property Damage Restoration Services is providing all-in-one property damage restoration services in Houston and that too with 24/7 emergency assistance. Cypress, TX – December 31, 2022 – Property Damage Restoration Services is pleased to announce that they have recently extended their service area and will now be offering 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration services in the Houston region. The Cypress-based award-winning restoration company will also be offering additional restoration and cleaning services to their Houston clients, such as fire damage restoration, carpet cleaning, and roofing services. Added to residential properties, Property Damage Restoration caters to commercial properties as well.
thekatynews.com
City of Katy Water Bill Will be Higher in January
At the December meeting of the Katy City Council, after much discussion, announced single family residential, multi-family residential, and commercial structure units will see a $0.16 increase on their water bills. Rate will increase from $2.19 per 1,000 gallons water used to $2.35 per one thousand gallons of water used. The new rate will become effective January 15, 2023.
Houston ranked No. 1 city for the stock market in 2022 by CNBC
In a Friday interview on CNBC, Mayor Turner applauded Houston's economy and highlighted its future.
Student loans, school safety, mental health: All of the 2022 Pearland, Friendswood cover stories
Across Alvin Community College, the cost per credit hour this fall is $47 for in-district students and $143 for nonresident students. (Courtesy Alvin Community College) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local issues concerning government, education, healthcare, transportation and more. Here are all of the cover stories featured in the Pearland and Friendswood issues from 2022.
Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston now serving residential, commercial clients
Fresh Coat Painters offers interior and exterior services. (Courtesy Pexels) Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston opened this fall at 13330 West Road, Unit 1227, Houston. The business offers residential and commercial painting and related services, such as wallpaper removal, wallpaper installation, faux finishes, drywall repair, texture matching, specialty paint application, pressure washing, and deck and fence staining. This location serves Cypress, Hockley and northwest Houston.
fortbendfocus.com
Dhanani Private Equity Group Hits Billion Dollar Mark and Takes on Fort Bend County
COVER STORY | By Patti Parish-Kaminski | Photos by Kelley Sweet Photography – Setting goals, developing new initiatives, launching projects – these are all objectives typically associated with a new year, but for Dhanani Private Equity Group (DPEG), the new year looks a bit different. In addition to the typical forecasting for the coming year, DPEG begins 2023 with a celebration of the ten-year-old Sugar Land based company achieving major milestones. DPEG closed 2022 with a billion dollars in transactions and 700 assets under management. And according to Chief Executive Officer and founder Nadyrshah “Nick” Dhanani, that’s only the beginning for this company that not only focuses on high returns but developing lasting partnerships with their investors.
Spacious $2.6 million condo for entertaining in Houston's River Oaks
The walk-in closet measures 24-by-16 square feet-much larger than most people's bedrooms.
getnews.info
Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston
As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
Flood projects, development, supply chain issues: Bay Area issues covered in 2022
“This is the largest and most important project in our city’s history,” Webster Mayor Donna Rogers said. “I am so grateful for the Great Wolf Resorts team and the Webster teams who got us to the finish line to celebrate what will be the only Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort, hotel and conference center in the entire Houston metropolitan statistical area.” (Designed by Jesus Verastegui)
maritime-executive.com
Houston is Proceeding with Container Dwell Fee as Volumes Remain High
Port Houston continues to report strong increases in year-over-year container volumes leading port executives to announce that starting February 1, 2023, they will proceed with a Sustain Import Dwell Fee. Like many other ports, Houston has struggled to maintain fluidity at its Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals and address long-term dwell times for some containers.
travelblog.org
Houston, Texas
!!!Newsflash!!!! Don has completed his cross country bike ride and is now joining me on completing our travel back home to Oregon. Don and I have settled down for about one month in Houston Texas. Our friends James and Rita greeted us, opened there home, and we are still here. Warning: Be careful when you offer a place for friends to stay. It worked out that we could house sit for them while they visited beautiful sunny Costa Rica for a couple weeks. I really enjoyed having a full kitchen to cook in. Right away Don and I started to cook some incredible foods. BBQ, salads, cold beer, roasted vegetables. Rita's kitchen is built and equipped with everything a person needs to be creative. A very short walk and we could access an open market to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and so much more. Across the street is a Mexican bakery with incredible sweet treats, and in the other direction is a meat market. All are very Latino based so we got to practice our Spanish and try new foods at a great price.
Woman's Hospital of Texas Welcomes 1st Houston baby born in 2023
It's a boy! One family, who wasn't expecting the arrival of their little one until next week, is said to have welcomed the first newborn in Houston of the new year.
natureworldnews.com
Over 700 Rescued Wild Bats Released in Houston, Texas After Being Exposed to Freezing Temperatures
The freezing weather in the United States affected not only humans but also wildlife animals. According to a recent report, bats were rescued in Houston, Texas, after exposure to freezing temperatures. The previous weather forecast reported falling iguanas in portions of Florida, as many iguanas found the weather conditions difficult....
Mayor, public works chief's texts show Houston's scramble to notify public of boil water notice
Newly released text messages confirm the city knew it needed to issue a boil water notice to the public hours before it actually did, and grew increasingly frustrated over public perception.
coveringkaty.com
Fort Bend elected official to be sworn in on New Year’s Day
RICHMOND, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – A swearing-in ceremony for newly elected and re-elected Fort Bend County leaders happens at 10 a.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023. The ceremony will occur at the Fort Bend County Justice Center, Jury Assembly Room, 1422 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond. Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher...
These were the most congested roads in the Heights-River Oaks-Montrose area in 2021
The city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. (Community Impact staff) Every year, the Texas Transportation Institute at Texas A&M University releases its list of the most congested roadways throughout the state of Texas using...
Listen: Despite warnings, celebratory gunfire heard in parts of Houston on New Year's Eve
HOUSTON — Despite warnings from local law enforcement, celebratory gunfire could be heard in some areas as people rang in the New Year Saturday night. The sound of celebratory gunfire was caught on camera in Houston’s east end, known as EaDo, near Texas Avenue and Emancipation. Then while...
Westheimer Road ramp to Loop 610 to close Jan. 3 for several months
As work continues on a project to build new connector ramps at Loop 610 and Hwy. 59 in southwest Houston, a closure is set to begin Jan. 3 that will shut down Loop 610's southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Road. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transporation...
New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area
HOUSTON — Some babies wasted no time showing their faces in 2023. Just minutes after the clock struck midnight, several little ones made their grand appearance into the world. The Houston area welcomed its first baby of the new year at 12:09 a.m. at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical...
Harris County to initiate work on projects for $1.2B bond package
Harris County Voters gave the go-ahead Nov. 8 on three Harris County bond propositions totaling $1.2 billion for public safety facilities, roads and parks. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Voters gave the go-ahead Nov. 8 on three Harris County bond propositions totaling $1.2 billion for public safety facilities, roads and...
