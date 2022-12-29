Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 74-year-old man
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man who was last seen early Sunday morning. Deputies said 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen at 3 a.m. in the Baker Circle in Marietta wearing a grey jacket and jeans.
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing man who was last seen along Salem Church Road. Officials say Shawn Fuller was last seen Saturday afternoon wearing camouflage and green pants. Officials say if you know anything, contact the...
FOX Carolina
Asheville Police: Investigation underway after shooting injures one man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department says they’re investigating, after a shooting injured one man early Saturday. Officials say they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. Saturday to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers say a gunshot victim was found...
Asheville Police investigating New Year’s Eve shooting that leaves 1 injured
The Asheville Police Department said that they are investigating a New Year's Eve shooting that left one man injured.
FOX Carolina
One killed in Anderson County shooting
One killed in Anderson County shooting
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County
Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County
WYFF4.com
Driver identified after crashing into Anderson County deputy's vehicle
Part of a police chase in Anderson County, South Carolina, was caught on camera. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that a master deputy saw a truck at the QT gas station with a driver "displaying characteristics of someone under the influence." Authorities said the deputy tried to...
WYFF4.com
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
Drive-by shooting in Anderson Co. leaves 1 dead, coroner says
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a shooting left one person dead on Friday night.
Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested for fleeing from a deputy after he rammed his truck into the patrol car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Frank Dey IV with reckless driving, malicious injury to personal property, second-degree assault and battery, trespassing on real property and possession of methamphetamine. 7NEWS previously reported […]
SWAT, Negotiations respond to Anderson Co. home, suspect arrested
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after an incident brought SWAT and Negotiations to a Piedmont home Friday morning. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Samuel Albert Tessendorf with high and aggravated assault and battery. Deputies said they responded to a residence on Shiloh Road after learning Tessendorf became physically violent toward […]
WYFF4.com
Man died after being trapped under truck in Anderson County crash, coroner says
A man was killed after a waste removal truck overturned, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that the crash happened on Thursday around 4:15 p.m. on Roberts Church Road. According to the coroner, Dennis Maxwell Beeman Sr., 60, of Piedmont, was riding passenger in a waste...
Arrest made following fire at Upstate apartment building
An arrest has been made after a fire at an Upstate apartment complex. As we previously, reported the Boiling Springs Fire Department responded to a reported fire around 630 Wednesday night at the Village Of Mills Gap Apartments.
FOX Carolina
Missing woman last seen overnight in Rutherford Co., deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Dec. 28. Deputies said 41-year-old Tracey Leigh Thompson was last seen leaving a home on Kristin’s Place in the Bostic community just after midnight.
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after knocking down several power poles in Anderson County crash, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A driver died after knocking down several light poles, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. The coroner says that the crash happened on Wednesday a little after six on Elberton Highway near Sam Turner Road. According to the corner, the driver knocked down...
FOX Carolina
Large Anderson County house fire under investigation
Large Anderson County house fire under investigation
FOX Carolina
Man charged with homicide after 7-week-old baby dies
Man charged with homicide after 7-week-old baby dies
SCHP: 1 dead following crash in Pickens Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash left one person dead in Pickens County on Friday.
2 charged with attempted murder in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men were charged with attempted murder after firing multiple shots at a home a few months ago. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson with first-degree attempted murder. Deputies said on Oct. 10, two women reported someone fired multiple rounds […]
One dead, two others injured following Thursday night shooting
Three people were shot and one was killed, at an Anderson County apartment complex. No arrests have been made, as of the time of this report.
