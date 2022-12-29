ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 74-year-old man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man who was last seen early Sunday morning. Deputies said 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen at 3 a.m. in the Baker Circle in Marietta wearing a grey jacket and jeans.
SLATER-MARIETTA, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing man who was last seen along Salem Church Road. Officials say Shawn Fuller was last seen Saturday afternoon wearing camouflage and green pants. Officials say if you know anything, contact the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police: Investigation underway after shooting injures one man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department says they’re investigating, after a shooting injured one man early Saturday. Officials say they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. Saturday to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers say a gunshot victim was found...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

One killed in Anderson County shooting

One killed in Anderson County shooting
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County

Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested for fleeing from a deputy after he rammed his truck into the patrol car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Frank Dey IV with reckless driving, malicious injury to personal property, second-degree assault and battery, trespassing on real property and possession of methamphetamine. 7NEWS previously reported […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

SWAT, Negotiations respond to Anderson Co. home, suspect arrested

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after an incident brought SWAT and Negotiations to a Piedmont home Friday morning. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Samuel Albert Tessendorf with high and aggravated assault and battery. Deputies said they responded to a residence on Shiloh Road after learning Tessendorf became physically violent toward […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing woman last seen overnight in Rutherford Co., deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Dec. 28. Deputies said 41-year-old Tracey Leigh Thompson was last seen leaving a home on Kristin’s Place in the Bostic community just after midnight.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Large Anderson County house fire under investigation

Large Anderson County house fire under investigation
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man charged with homicide after 7-week-old baby dies

Man charged with homicide after 7-week-old baby dies
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

2 charged with attempted murder in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men were charged with attempted murder after firing multiple shots at a home a few months ago. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson with first-degree attempted murder. Deputies said on Oct. 10, two women reported someone fired multiple rounds […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC

