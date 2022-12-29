Read full article on original website
How QB Josh Dobbs came across decisive, confident in first NFL start with Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs got his chance. Dobbs made his first NFL start in the Titans' 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. The former Tennessee Vols standout hadn't started a game since college in 2016, but with starter Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve and rookie Malik Willis struggling to produce, Titans coach Mike Vrabel gave Dobbs the reins to the offense Thursday just eight days after signing him off the Detroit Lions' practice squad.
atozsports.com
Titans defender may have given away the team’s plan for Josh Dobbs next week against the Jaguars
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs received his first career NFL start (in a regular season game) on Thursday night. Dobbs started for the Tennessee Titans in a 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. While Dobbs wasn’t able to get the win for the Titans, he still showed some good...
When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest
The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host an wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear
The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Mike Vrabel Asked About Titans Starting Quarterback After Cowboys Loss
The Tennessee Titans got a chance to evaluate third-string quarterback Joshua Dobbs in last night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys and Dobbs looked decent in stretches. After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel was left in a tough spot. Speaking to the media after the game, Vrabel was non-committal over...
Titans will make NFL history if they secure playoff spot
The Tennessee Titans’ season all comes down to one game in Week 18 against their division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, something that was unimaginable just a month ago. The Titans entered the month of December off a close loss to the Cincinnati Bengals but were still 7-4 and in complete control of the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Jaguars were 4-7 and just trying to hang around.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s final injury status for Week 17 vs. Texans
Look at the Jacksonville Jaguars go! After going down to 2-6 at one point, Trevor Lawrence and co. have bulldozed their way to the AFC playoff picture. They have won their last five games, thanks in large part to their offense finally clicking. With a matchup against the Houston Texans on the horizon, the Jaguars are taking no chance, as they have made Trevor Lawrence available, per Adam Schefter.
