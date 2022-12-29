ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

How QB Josh Dobbs came across decisive, confident in first NFL start with Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs got his chance. Dobbs made his first NFL start in the Titans' 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. The former Tennessee Vols standout hadn't started a game since college in 2016, but with starter Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve and rookie Malik Willis struggling to produce, Titans coach Mike Vrabel gave Dobbs the reins to the offense Thursday just eight days after signing him off the Detroit Lions' practice squad.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear

The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans will make NFL history if they secure playoff spot

The Tennessee Titans’ season all comes down to one game in Week 18 against their division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, something that was unimaginable just a month ago. The Titans entered the month of December off a close loss to the Cincinnati Bengals but were still 7-4 and in complete control of the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Jaguars were 4-7 and just trying to hang around.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s final injury status for Week 17 vs. Texans

Look at the Jacksonville Jaguars go! After going down to 2-6 at one point, Trevor Lawrence and co. have bulldozed their way to the AFC playoff picture. They have won their last five games, thanks in large part to their offense finally clicking. With a matchup against the Houston Texans on the horizon, the Jaguars are taking no chance, as they have made Trevor Lawrence available, per Adam Schefter.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy