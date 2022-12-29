Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving’s Bold Comment About Cavaliers Tenure
The Brooklyn Nets are currently the hottest team in the NBA. They have won 10 straight games, and on Monday night, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-117 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. As has been the case throughout their streak, the Nets were carried by their NBA superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence
With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
Kyrie Irving Sends Big Warning To The Rest Of The NBA
Kyrie Irving wants the rest of the NBA to know that he's on a mission this season.
Bill Russell had a shocking admission on his dominant championship run with the Boston Celtics
Russell revealed that he didn't care too much about what happened in previous seasons and that he only figured out he had led the Celtics to eight straight championships well after he hung up his cleats
Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers
Former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas might have a different take than most when it comes to 1980s basketball. The post Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of Ohio State’s missed field goal in the Peach Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in the...
Kevin Durant Made NBA History On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant made NBA history in Saturday night's game.
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
Mavs Land Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon In Bold Trade Scenario
Every NBA team is in its own unique situation. That’s part of the fun of following the league. Some teams are clearly title contenders. They’re winning the majority of their games, and there’s little reason to believe that will stop. For example, look at the Boston Celtics.
Remembering Boston Celtics alumni who left us in 2022
The wider Boston Celtics community lost a number of notable alumni in 2022 whose tenure with the storied franchise ranges from among the earliest years of the ball club up to the start of the team’s era of title contention in the 1980s. The Celtics and the NBA community...
Our 10 biggest Boston Celtics stories of 2022
The calendar year of 2022 has come to an end for the Boston Celtics, the NBA, and their fans. For the Celtics in particular, it has been a year of extremes both good and bad. From the mess of a situation the ball club was just starting to dig itself out of to the behemoth they became once they did figure things out, no one could have imagined that a trip to the 2022 NBA Finals and the heartbreak of not winning it all after all they have been through was only part of the wild ride that was the past year.
Lakers reportedly saving picks for something that won’t be possible
The Los Angeles Lakers have had one of the worst seasons imaginable thus far. Any time that the team has shown any sort of potential there has been a setback, with the most recent being an Anthony Davis injury that is going to hold him out until mid-January at the earliest.
Bears mock draft: 4 Bears targets from the College Football Playoff
The Chicago Bears are out of the postseason, but with the College Football Playoff ensuing, there are several prospects that could help turn the fortunes around in the Windy City. College football has reached its Final Four, and teams across the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, were tuned in for...
Miami Dolphins playoff chances just about dead after loss in N.E.
The Miami Dolphins do not control their own destiny, but the Patriots now do. Miami couldn’t figure out how to beat a bad Patriots team. New England didn’t play well but they didn’t need to. Miami’s defense did enough but finally, Miami’s inept offense was too much and they let the Patriots into the game.
