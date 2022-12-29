ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

Minimum wage in Las Cruces to raise as the new year begins

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Right as the clock got ready to strike midnight for the New Year, the Las Cruces minimum wage will increase from $11.50 an hour to $12. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people around town who said this change needed to happen as inflation kept rising.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight

Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight. Clouds, lighter showers push into northwest NM tonight. How Albuquerque celebrates the last day of 2022 with …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/how-families-in-albuquerque-spend-their-last-day-of-2022/. Federal team comes to help UNM Children’s Hospital …. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/federal-team-comes-to-help-unm-childrens-hospital-amidst-tridemic/. Clovis man accused of shooting at...
NEW MEXICO STATE
capcity.news

Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub concept receives DOE support

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub, in which Wyoming is a partner, received a recommendation on its concept paper from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program. Wyoming is partnering with Colorado, New Mexico and Utah on the hydrogen hub concept, which is...
WYOMING STATE
ladailypost.com

NMG&F Announce 50th Anniversary Of Hunter Training Act

SANTA FE — New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMG&F) announces the the state’s first mandatory hunter education law — the Hunter Training Act — turned 50 this year. The act has served a major role in ensuring the safety of hunters and hunting activities...
NEW MEXICO STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Center Square

Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows

(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices. Other states include Maryland (down 1.3%), Idaho (down...
NEVADA STATE
ladailypost.com

Office Of State Engineer And Interstate Stream Commission Presents Budget Request To Legislative Finance Committee

SANTA FE — The Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission (NMOSE/ISC) has presented its FY24 budget request to the Legislative Finance Committee. Priorities for the NMOSE/ISC FY24 budget include bolstering staff to process water rights applications for cannabis production, investing in robust water planning, and creating a new Lower Rio Grande Bureau to prepare New Mexicans for a secure water future amid ongoing drought and aridification.
US News and World Report

Tribes Get Advisory Role in New Mexico Utility Regulation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed a former state lawmaker and two energy policy experts on Friday to a powerful regulatory commission whose decisions have direct economic and environmental consequences for the state's utility customers. Brian Moore, Patrick O’Connell and Gabriel Aguilera start work Jan. 1...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
rrobserver.com

Gov. names new Department of Health cabinet secretary

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the appointment of Patrick M. Allen as cabinet secretary of the Department of Health. Allen will assume leadership of the department Jan. 3. “Patrick is a regulator and public health professional with a proven record in improving health-care systems, and I have full...
OREGON STATE
whereverfamily.com

Family and Pet Getaways in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Already known for its foodie culture, outdoor recreation and agricultural traditions, Las Cruces, New Mexico, may surprise many family travelers with its countless pet-friendly attractions and experiences. A family trip to Las Cruces with the family pet allows everyone, including your furry friend, to enjoy a getaway to a fun and historic Western city.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy