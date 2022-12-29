ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelé Had 7 Kids With 4 Women Before His Death—See All His Children & Where They Are Now

He may have been known as one of the greatest international football players of all time, but to Pelé’s kids, he was just their dad. Pelé, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was born on October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil. His professional international football career started as a teenager when he started playing for Santos Futbol Clube at 15 years old and Brazil’s national team at 16 years old. Pelé earned the nickname O Rei—”The King” in Portuguese—after he won his first FIFA World Cup with Brazil’s national team in 1958. He won his second...
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on bonkers Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr FC, and while it marks the end of his playing career in Europe, it doesn’t look like he has any problem with it. In fact, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to join a different league at this point of his career, adding that the vision of Al-Nassr has motivated him to jump on the opportunity they have given him.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr

Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth

Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw

As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
Mircea LUCHESCU: I looked at Pele like a foreigner

When the chubby were in the middle of the 1970 World Cup, he met the legendary Brazilian on the evening of the ice, with the Romanian National Team going to lose twice by the Sextao on the group stage. One can find one from Pele in Romania. I have her...
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces Rizin signing, plans to compete in 2023

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao appeared on Saturday’s Rizin FF 40 broadcast and announced his intention to compete for the promotion in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an in-ring appearance. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
