Pelé Had 7 Kids With 4 Women Before His Death—See All His Children & Where They Are Now
He may have been known as one of the greatest international football players of all time, but to Pelé’s kids, he was just their dad. Pelé, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was born on October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil. His professional international football career started as a teenager when he started playing for Santos Futbol Clube at 15 years old and Brazil’s national team at 16 years old. Pelé earned the nickname O Rei—”The King” in Portuguese—after he won his first FIFA World Cup with Brazil’s national team in 1958. He won his second...
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on bonkers Al-Nassr move
Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr FC, and while it marks the end of his playing career in Europe, it doesn’t look like he has any problem with it. In fact, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to join a different league at this point of his career, adding that the vision of Al-Nassr has motivated him to jump on the opportunity they have given him.
Real Madrid set to make $106M offer to outbid Liverpool, Manchester for 19-year-old star
It looks like English soccer star Jude Bellingham is the next big thing in the sport, and Spanish powerhouse Real
Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017
Messi's dad, Jorge, shared photos of the event.
NBC Sports
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo signs $75 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr
Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. $75 million is not the same as $207 million, but it will surely do anyway. Ronaldo, 37, was a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract at Manchester United and it was believed he could head elsewhere in Europe to try and wrack up more records in the UEFA Champions League, but he didn’t receive any “serious offers” to continue his career in Europe.
Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth
Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
CBS Sports
Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw
As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
Long-time barber mourns death of soccer hero Pele
SANTOS, Brazil, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A barber who first met Brazilian soccer legend Pele in the 1950s and cut his hair for decades said on Friday he hoped God would take care of the late athlete.
game-news24.com
Mircea LUCHESCU: I looked at Pele like a foreigner
When the chubby were in the middle of the 1970 World Cup, he met the legendary Brazilian on the evening of the ice, with the Romanian National Team going to lose twice by the Sextao on the group stage. One can find one from Pele in Romania. I have her...
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Brazil legend Kaka welcomes Lionel Messi to elite 'Triple Crown' club in social media post
The Argentina captain became just the ninth player in history to reach the status to 'join' the club, which requires a player to have won a Champions League, World Cup and Ballon d'Or.
Man Utd star complained it was ‘too hot’ during 4-0 hammering at Brentford as Ten Hag told ace to ‘stop whining’
ERIK TEN HAG told a Manchester United star to "stop whining" after they complained it was "too hot" during this season's 4-0 hammering by Brentford. The Dutchman had a poor start to life in the Premier League. United lost their opening game of the season 2-1 to Brighton. A 4-0...
Tennis-Kyrgios hits back at Hewitt after United Cup withdrawal
(Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios said Australian co-captain Lleyton Hewitt threw him “under the bus” after his decision to withdraw from the United Cup mixed teams tournament to be in top condition for next month’s Australian Open.
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces Rizin signing, plans to compete in 2023
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao appeared on Saturday’s Rizin FF 40 broadcast and announced his intention to compete for the promotion in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an in-ring appearance. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
Magnus Carlsen becomes triple world champion for the third time in his career
Magnus Carlsen won both the World Rapid and World Blitz chess titles in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in the latest landmark of his glittering career.
