ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Wayne Randolph Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mwWV_0jxtFDxc00

Funeral Services 76 year old Wayne Randolph of Harlan will be Tuesday, January 3rd at 11AM at the First United Methodist Church in Harlan. Visitation will be Monday, January 2nd from 5PM to 8PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Burial will be at the Harlan Cemetery. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife Kay Randolph of Harlan, IA; children Kim (Christiaan) Nielsen of Ankeny, IA; Nick Randolph of Ankeny, IA; Ashley Kunz of West Des Moines, IA; grandchildren Kellen Nielsen, Alaina Kunz, Malia Kunz

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Marjorie Young Obituary

Marjorie Marie Young, age 91, of Adair, IA, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. Survived by her son Terry Young of Adair. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Adair, IA.
ADAIR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Douglas Howard Obituary

Funeral services for 65-year-old Douglas Howard of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, at the Fellowship Church in Oakland, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, January 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Memorials will be made to Gideon’s International.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gail Lange Obituary

Funeral services for 87-year-old Gail Lange of Atlantic will be held on Wednesday, January 4, at 10:30 a.m. at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ardith Harris Obituary

Mrs. Ardith Jean Harris, age 81, of Anita, IA, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her home in Anita. Funeral arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA.
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gladys Hansen Obituary

Gladys Marie Hansen, age 91, of Manning, IA formerly of Audubon, IA, passed away on December 21, 2022, at Manning Senior Living. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday afternoon, January 03, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon, Iowa with Pastor Dan Beattie officiating. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon, Iowa. The family will meet with friends Tuesday morning from Noon until the time of the service at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon, Iowa. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MANNING, IA
Western Iowa Today

Deborah Cooley Obituary

Deborah Jo Cooley, the daughter of Dell and Judith Ann (Myers) Wallace, was born December 8, 1954, in Creston, IA. She died December 20, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, IA, at the age of 68 years, and 12 days. Deborah started school in Griswold, moved to...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Judy Scheffler Obituary

Judy Scheffler, daughter of Bob and Gwen (Becker) Ellsworth, was born on August 3, 1945, in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. She attended and graduated from Armour, South Dakota. In 1966 Judy moved to Harlan, IA and attending nursing school. On December 16, 1967, Judy was united in marriage to Henry...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ray Erickson Obituary

Ray Erickson, 53, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Ray is survived by his wife, Vicki. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A time of visitation with the family and refreshments will be held immediately following the service.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Duane Schuler Obituary

Duane W. Schuler, age 90, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA with Rev. Doug Howell officiating. Burial will follow at the Noble Township Cemetery near Lyman, IA. Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 pm till 7 pm at the funeral home on Monday, January 2, 2023.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shenandoah Man Arrested in Red Oak

(Red Oak) On January 1st around 1:36 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop near 8th and Sunset Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation it determined that 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah, IA has a revoked license through the State of Iowa. Linfor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Linda Fay Obituary

Linda Fay, age 60, of Lewis, IA, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, IA. Survived by her husband Brett Fay of Lewis, and many more family. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
LEWIS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested in Mills County

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Accident

(Adair) Rescue crews were called to a two-vehicle accident in Adair County at 9:23 this (Thursday) morning. According to Cass County Communications, the accident involved a semi versus a car on White Pole Road near the Jesse James Monument west of Adair. Injuries are unknown currently. Cass EMS was dispatched to Adair County. We will have more information as soon as it is available.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Meg Andersen hired as Exira City Clerk

(Exira) Exira has a new city clerk. Meg Andersen’s hire was approved on Wednesday by the City Council. Mayor Mike Huegerich says she comes with a variety of experience. “They moved back to the area in July. She’s had a lot of different jobs and was looking for something new. She had a lot of experience in the medical field and was trying to get out of that.”
EXIRA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Winter Trout Stockings To Begin Next Month

(Undated) — Trout will be released in five locations across Iowa next month. The state Department of Natural Resources says they’ll be stocking areas that would not support the fish during warmer months. Trout will be released in Mason City and Sioux City on January 14, Fort Dodge and Council Bluffs on January 20, and Spencer on January 21.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lynn Grobe retiring from Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors

(Pottawattamie Co.) After serving in various roles for Pottawattamie County for over four decades, Lynn Grobe will retire on January 3, 2023. A Hancock native, Grobe graduated from Oakland High School in 1961, then earned a bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He served three years in the United States Army, before returning home to assist his dad on the family farm. He and his wife, Carolyn, still reside on the farm south of Hancock. With help from his son, Preston, farming continues to be a family passion.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Omaha woman wants further investigation into Club Carwash complaint

The family of Jerica Schuman memorialized their daughter Wednesday night at the scene of the accident that took her life. OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. Rain changes to show Thursday with an overall mild stretch into the...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Pheasant season winds down in Iowa

(Area) Iowa’s pheasant hunting season will come to a close January 10th. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says it’s been a good year for harvesting birds. “All in all it has been a good season. Talking to people that have been doing some pheasant hunting, overall they are finding some success and the month of December was just good.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
21K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy