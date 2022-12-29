Wayne Randolph Obituary

Funeral Services 76 year old Wayne Randolph of Harlan will be Tuesday, January 3rd at 11AM at the First United Methodist Church in Harlan. Visitation will be Monday, January 2nd from 5PM to 8PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Burial will be at the Harlan Cemetery. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife Kay Randolph of Harlan, IA; children Kim (Christiaan) Nielsen of Ankeny, IA; Nick Randolph of Ankeny, IA; Ashley Kunz of West Des Moines, IA; grandchildren Kellen Nielsen, Alaina Kunz, Malia Kunz