ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Adrian Commission to Revisit Policies on Street Closures and Parades at Jan. 3rd Meeting

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission will have further discussion on street closures, events, and parades at their upcoming pre meeting study session. The group had talks earlier this year about increasing fees to close downtown streets, change the way they close streets, and the possibility of utilizing the pavilion space on Toledo Street for smaller events during the year.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
TOLEDO, OH
westbendnews.net

NSCC RECOGNIZES NURSING GRADUATES AT PINNING CEREMONY

ARCHBOLD, OHIO –Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing graduates at a recent pinning ceremony in the following areas: Practical Nursing (PN) and Registered Nursing (RN). The pinning ceremony took place on Friday, December 16th on the Archbold campus. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the...
ARCHBOLD, OH
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Cascades Humane Society hosting low-cost pet vaccine clinic

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson will host a low-cost vaccine clinic Monday. It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cascades on Carmen Drive. Cat and dog rabies shots are $22, microchipping is $25 and dog heartworm tests will be $35. Heartworm preventatives...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023

New Year’s Eve at Grand River Brewery. Join us at Grand River Brewery Jackson for NYE! We will have Bruce Hammond Sinatra Live! performing from 8 pm-11 pm, A couple of football games will be on the big screen between 4 pm-11 pm, food/drink specials, the ball drop on live TV, and good times! Bring your friends and family, there is no entry fee for this event.
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy