Read full article on original website
Related
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
A busy year in Jackson and Hillsdale, what you can expect heading into 2023
From GOP infighting to a library board in chaos, 2022 was a busy year in Jackson and Hillsdale counties. As we inch closer to 2023, here are some things to watch out for.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 1
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East Ann Street: The street between North Ingalls Street and Glen Avenue will be impacted by a crane installation starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
wkar.org
Jackson’s historic Michigan Theatre plans major repairs after capital campaign
A historic mid-Michigan theatre is raising money to undertake some major renovations. The Michigan Theatre in Jackson first opened in 1930 as a venue for vaudeville acts and film screenings. More than 90 years later, the theatre still shows movies and hosts live performances. Now, the organization that runs the...
These Jackson County businesses closed their doors in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – From abrupt closings to owner retirements, here are what Jackson County businesses closed in 2022. Spring Arbor lost a long-time favorite restaurant, but a new eatery took its place. The Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road, closed at the end of 2021, after serving...
wlen.com
Adrian Commission to Revisit Policies on Street Closures and Parades at Jan. 3rd Meeting
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission will have further discussion on street closures, events, and parades at their upcoming pre meeting study session. The group had talks earlier this year about increasing fees to close downtown streets, change the way they close streets, and the possibility of utilizing the pavilion space on Toledo Street for smaller events during the year.
jtv.tv
Adult Education at Jackson Area Career Center Expands Options for Medical Programs
(December 31, 2022 10:43 AM) The Jackson Area Career Center’s Adult Career Education program is making it easier for people to reach their career goals and build professional skills related to the healthcare industry. Starting in January 2023, health career classes will be offered in various formats, including online,...
Jackson bookstore comes to its final chapter despite community efforts to save it
JACKSON, MI – Despite community efforts to save the Book Cottage, the bookstore will soon be permanently closing. Nancy and Mark Oakley have owned the Book Cottage, 531 20th St. in Jackson, for nearly 10 years. The store has been a spot for used and new books, crafts, antiques and local art.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
westbendnews.net
NSCC RECOGNIZES NURSING GRADUATES AT PINNING CEREMONY
ARCHBOLD, OHIO –Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing graduates at a recent pinning ceremony in the following areas: Practical Nursing (PN) and Registered Nursing (RN). The pinning ceremony took place on Friday, December 16th on the Archbold campus. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
13abc.com
Water main break in Davis building leaves local businesses with major damage
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vegan restaurant in downtown Toledo is struggling to stay afloat right now after a water main break left four inches of standing water in The Leaf and Seed Cafe and other business in the Davis building. Susan Herhold is the owner of The Leaf and...
WLNS
Historic Jackson home trashed by renters
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
Pet adoption fees being waived for select animals at Humane Society of Huron Valley
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Animals that have been waiting for their forever families for a long time in Washtenaw County are getting an extra boost to help get them adopted. The Humane Society of Huron Valley announced Thursday, Dec. 29, it will be waiving adoption fees on select animals that have been in the shelter for longer than normal.
WILX-TV
Cascades Humane Society hosting low-cost pet vaccine clinic
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson will host a low-cost vaccine clinic Monday. It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cascades on Carmen Drive. Cat and dog rabies shots are $22, microchipping is $25 and dog heartworm tests will be $35. Heartworm preventatives...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Ann Arbor location
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor residents will soon have one less place to shop for home décor . Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed on Thursday that it will be closing its Ann Arbor location, 3645 Washtenaw Ave., in the coming months. As of Dec. 29, a sign on...
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
wlen.com
Vacant ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian Catches Fire Saturday Morning
Adrian, MI – Three Lenawee County fire departments responded to a fire at the old ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian just before 7am this morning. Adrian City Fire Captain, AJ Armstrong, talked to WLEN News just before 8am today about what happened at the vacant building. He said that...
jtv.tv
Events of December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023
New Year’s Eve at Grand River Brewery. Join us at Grand River Brewery Jackson for NYE! We will have Bruce Hammond Sinatra Live! performing from 8 pm-11 pm, A couple of football games will be on the big screen between 4 pm-11 pm, food/drink specials, the ball drop on live TV, and good times! Bring your friends and family, there is no entry fee for this event.
Comments / 0