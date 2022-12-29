Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County-wide half-cent sales tax, ending
BEATRICE – Gage County residents will stop paying a half-cent of local sales tax as of January 1st. That tax, enacted through a state law to assist Gage County in paying off a massive civil rights judgment, was one of the revenue sources used. "That's the first stage of...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
1011now.com
The City of Lincoln’s progress turning wastewater into fuel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It isn’t the most glamourous job, but it’s one powering engines by taking one type of gas, and converting it to another. Crews at the City of Lincoln wastewater plant are taking methane from wastewater, and turning it into fuel for city buses and beyond.
News Channel Nebraska
Future Fund features Nemaha County photographs
AUBURN – The Nemaha County Future Fund still has a limited number of 2023 calendars available from its second annual countywide calendar project. Advisory committee volunteer Julia Lambert, who is a marketing specialist at BCom Solutions, said the calendar started as a Facebook community called Nemaha County Through the Lens.
News Channel Nebraska
Arlene Bohling, 76, of rural Table Rock
Arlene Lorraine Bohling was born to Vyrle and Lillian (Lohman) Strayer on July 22, 1946 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She grew up in the Palmyra area. Arlene was baptized in 1958 in the Baptist Church in Palmyra and was confirmed July, 1962 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sterling, Nebraska. Arlene attended Palmyra Schools and obtained her GED March 6, 1981.
Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever
Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
News Channel Nebraska
Debate continues over making planning commission members contact information public
BEATRICE – It appears Gage County officials are leaning toward establishing an official county e-mail address to enable people to get in contact with or send information to county planning and zoning commission members. Recently, an issue was raised about direct contact with commission members. At issue has been...
News Channel Nebraska
Gas builds to explosive levels in downtown building
NEBRASKA CITY – Officials blocked off a section of downtown Nebraska City Thursday afternoon after natural gas was detected at explosive levels inside the former Pete’s Feed & Seed building near 12th Street and Central Avenue. Gas Superintendent Bryan Turner said the electrical service was previously shut off...
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud
LINCOLN — State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud. A 20-page legal complaint, filed late Wednesday, alleges that Jesse Hill of Hickman, investment adviser for deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks, and […] The post State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
klkntv.com
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police readying for New Year’s holiday, encourages planning if going out
BEATRICE - The New Year’s holiday falls on a weekend this year and the Beatrice Police Department is making preparations to keep the southeast Nebraska town safe. Captain Dan Moss says one of the main things the department is preparing for, is patrolling impaired drivers on the roads. In doing so, the department will keep close watch on any traffic violations.
News Channel Nebraska
Thousands in surveying equipment stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area said that surveying equipment was stolen from an Olsson Engineering employee's vehicle sometime within a six day time period. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched on a larceny call to an address near 70th St. and X St. for items that were stolen from a vehicle.
klin.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
Happening in Lincoln this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are plenty of events happening New Years’ weekend in the Capitol City. It’s the 12th Annual Indoor Speed Dash National Championships, and that means a full weekend of racing. The event, at the Lancaster County Event Center is billed for the whole family. You can learn more by calling (402) 441-6545 or visit the event center’s website.
klkntv.com
Nice on New Year’s Day, becoming more interesting next week
If you have any plans on New Year’s Eve, the weather will cooperate. Temperatures will be in the 30s for most of the evening, dropping to near freezing by midnight. The night looks dry, along with partly cloudy skies. By Sunday morning, we expect lows in the upper-20s across the area.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
klkntv.com
Why Zimbabwe wants the body of Lincoln homicide victim returned
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The recent death of Zimbabwe-born Kupo Mleya has made an international impact. On Dec. 23, 38-year-old Mleya was shot and killed in Lincoln. Danvas Mabeya, a board member on the Midwestern African Museum of Art in Lincoln, said Mleya’s death hit the African community hard.
