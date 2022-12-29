Read full article on original website
San Joaquin County likely to issue local emergency proclamation, officials say
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services is expected to declare a local emergency as damage from a New Year's Eve winter storm is assessed, according to the city of Lodi. Tiffany Heyer, a spokesperson for San Joaquin County's Office of Emergency Services,...
Overdoses at the Recovery Center? Yes
On December 8, we asked Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes whether rumors about fentanyl overdoses at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) were true. SRC is the county facility for treatment of drug addiction and mental illness. We also asked how many residents had been evicted from Stanislaus County’s low barrier...
4 homeless men die in Santa Clara County in a single day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County says four people who were homeless died in a single day on Tuesday. Each year, about 250 people die on the streets of San Jose. With more cold and rainy weather expected, the county says it's activating emergency procedures at least until Thursday night.
People asked to shelter in their homes in Watsonville due to flooding￼
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Flooding has forced a reverse 911 call to people living along the Bridge Street area in Watsonville, according to the Watsonville Police Department. Police are asking people in that area to shelter in their homes because of the flood water on the streets. Crews are working to reduce water levels on the street, The post People asked to shelter in their homes in Watsonville due to flooding￼ appeared first on KION546.
Turlock Sideshow Turns Deadly, Tracy Man Killed by Gunfire
TURLOCK – A 20 year old Tracy man was killed in a shooting during a sideshow in Turlock late Friday night that ended with a pursuit and vehicle collisions. Authorities said officers responded to a sideshow in the area of South Avenue and Orange Street shortly before midnight. A sideshow is a gathering of several vehicles that often perform burnouts and donuts in roadways and intersections. The events sometimes draw large amounts of vehicles and spectators.
Where to fill sandbags in San Joaquin County
STOCKTON, Calif. — With an atmospheric river slated to hit northern California this weekend, some are making final preparations to keep their homes safe. While the city of Stockton and San Joaquin County do not provide sandbags to residents, the cities of Tracy, Manteca, Lathrop and Lodi do. For...
Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital […]
Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
San Joaquin Valley officials, residents prep for possible areas of flooding
The San Joaquin Valley is expecting its fair share of rain this weekend. A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service that is set to be in effect until Sunday. Track the latest storm updates here. Heavier rain activity is expected for the northern parts of the Valley,...
Merced County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau Asks for Public’s Assistance Locating Next-of-Kin for Jeff Michael Martinez and Richard Carter Watson
December 31, 2022 – The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau needs the public’s help locating relatives of 55-year-old Jeff Michael Martinez and 71-year-old Richard Carter Watson. The Coroner’s Office has searched numerous personal records, but their attempts to find their relatives have been unsuccessful. It is...
Street flood alert issued after underpass undrivable in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — The Stockton Police Department has issued a street flood alert after an underpass became undrivable Saturday morning in Stockton. The flood alert is for the Hammer Lane underpass at the railroad tracks just east of Lorraine Avenue. The underpass is completely flooded. Officers are warning...
Two people shot, one killed at Turlock sideshow overnight
TURLOCK - One person has died and another person was injured in a shooting at a sideshow in Turlock early Saturday morning. According to Turlock police, on Friday just before midnight, officers and Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of South Avenue and Orange Street for reports of an illegal sideshow. While officers were at the scene to help with traffic control and crowd dispersal, some of the participants of the sideshow started pointing lasers at officers, say police. And as deputies attempted to stop vehicles involved in the sideshow, two participants attempted to outrun officers. One vehicle was involved in a crash. At around 1:06 a.m. Saturday, vehicles reassembled at the intersection of Fulkerth and Tegner roads. As officers were arriving at the scene, they heard gunshots, and when they went to investigate, found two gunshot victims. Officers immediately performed life-saving measures on an unresponsive critical gunshot victim, however, the man died. The second man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries which were believed to be non-life-threatening. The deceased man is a 20-year-old Tracy resident. His identity is not being released at this time.
I-5 traffic to be impacted Friday following big rig crash in Stanislaus County
(KTXL) — A stretch of one lane of Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County will be closed until 5 p.m. on Friday after a crash involving a big rig damaged a bridge along the interstate, according to Caltrans District 10 and the California Highway Patrol Modesto Office. CHP said the traffic collision along northbound I-5 was […]
Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding
FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
2 killed in Yosemite rockslide at park entrance
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the rockslide took place between the Arch Rock Entrance and the town of El Portal, within the boundaries of Yosemite National Park. It happened on Tuesday and […]
Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
Flood Watch For The Mother Lode
Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with an atmospheric river will result in increased potential for small stream, and river flooding across most of northern and central California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the...
Stockton officials open overnight warming centers as winter storm continues
STOCKTON, Calif. — As the heavy rain continues to pour down in the valley, many roads are closing due to flooding and thousands of Stockton residents were without power throughout Saturday. Stockton city officials urge residents to avoid travel and to not drive, ride, walk or wade through flooded...
Merced Police Department Reports Traffic Stop on New Year’s Eve Results in Weapon Seizure
January 1, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports Sonny Vargas,20, was arrested on weapon charges following a traffic stop. On Saturday, December 31st, at 1:55 PM, Officer Lopez conducted a traffic and arrested Sonny Vargas. A vehicle search was conducted and officers located two semi-automatic firearms and ammunition. One of the firearms was reported stolen in 2016.
San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
