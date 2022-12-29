Thompson Health in New York City is investing in life-changing education for healthcare workers as a recruitment and retention tool. Michael F. Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of Thompson Health, told Becker's new education programs are gaining momentum and the system is investing in its education fund. Team members in the programs are now able to work part time and go to school part time while receiving full time pay and significant tuition assistance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO