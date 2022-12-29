ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NYC startup could become first telehealth company to unionize

Resilience Lab, a New York City-based startup that matches clients with remote therapists, could become the first telehealth company to unionize after employees petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to join DC 37, the Gothamist reported Dec. 29. The unionization campaign comes after 12 therapists were fired in November, giving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
'This program is ending generations of poverty': Thompson Health's investment in education

Thompson Health in New York City is investing in life-changing education for healthcare workers as a recruitment and retention tool. Michael F. Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of Thompson Health, told Becker's new education programs are gaining momentum and the system is investing in its education fund. Team members in the programs are now able to work part time and go to school part time while receiving full time pay and significant tuition assistance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

