The markets and the New Year holiday
There will be no trading in stocks or bonds on Monday as Wall Street observes the New Year holiday.
beckershospitalreview.com
CFO departures, earnings reports, VA troubles: How Oracle Cerner made headlines in December
From their CFO leaving, to a strong Cerner earnings report, to continued troubles with the Department of Veterans Affairs EHR rollout, here are six headlines showcasing what Oracle Cerner has done since Dec. 5:. Oracle's recently acquired Cerner business unit generated $1.5 billion for Oracle in the second quarter of...
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 admissions flatten: What CDC predicts for January
COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to be leveling off in the U.S. after a steady month of growth, though it's still unclear how the holiday season may affect this trend. In the last two weeks, COVID-19 admissions have increased by just 3 percent, while cases have fallen 9 percent, according to data tracked by The New York Times.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals average 100 percent staff turnover every 5 years — Here's what that costs
Hospitals have been paying astronomical prices for staff turnover, according to the "2022 NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report." It covers 589,901 healthcare workers and 166,087 registered nurses from 272 facilities and 32 states. Participants were asked to report data on turnover, retention, vacancy rates, recruitment metrics and staffing strategies from January to December 2021.
beckershospitalreview.com
City of Hope rating downgraded amid debt and operating weakness
Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope has been downgraded from "A+" to "A" as the health system struggles with declining operating performance and increased debt linked to its acquisition of Cancer Treatment Centers of America, S&P Global Ratings said Dec. 23. The rating refers both to City of Hope's outstanding debt...
beckershospitalreview.com
Optum has 289 open IT roles
Optum is hiring for 289 U.S. technology roles including software developers, engineers and executive leadership. Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group, employs more than 21,000 people worldwide and invests $6.4 billion in technology and innovation every year. Optum's openings include six executive titles:. 1. Vice President, Analytics Platform Product Leader for...
beckershospitalreview.com
What CVS did in 2022: 5 takeaways
From major acquisitions to dealing with the pharmacist burnout crisis, CVS had a busy 2022. Here the five biggest CVS stories Becker's covered in 2022:. CVS joined Walmart and other pharmacy chains to block or delay ADHD medication prescriptions from online telehealth companies. Some pharmacies have expressed concern that these drugs are prescribed with little oversight.
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems' minimum wage skyrockets
The percentage of healthcare organizations with an internal minimum wage of $15 or higher increased significantly over the last year, according to the "2022 Health Care Staff Compensation Survey" from SullivanCotter. In 2021, less than 30 percent of healthcare organizations had an internal minimum wage of $15 per hour or...
beckershospitalreview.com
NYC startup could become first telehealth company to unionize
Resilience Lab, a New York City-based startup that matches clients with remote therapists, could become the first telehealth company to unionize after employees petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to join DC 37, the Gothamist reported Dec. 29. The unionization campaign comes after 12 therapists were fired in November, giving...
beckershospitalreview.com
'This program is ending generations of poverty': Thompson Health's investment in education
Thompson Health in New York City is investing in life-changing education for healthcare workers as a recruitment and retention tool. Michael F. Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of Thompson Health, told Becker's new education programs are gaining momentum and the system is investing in its education fund. Team members in the programs are now able to work part time and go to school part time while receiving full time pay and significant tuition assistance.
