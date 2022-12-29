Let’s take a quick look back at the three important matchups from the Florida A&M game from a few days ago. 1 | Zach Edey vs. Florida A&M’s Double & Triple Teams. Edey did another great job of taking what the defense gave him, finding open teammates on the arc without turning the ball over, and at times going quickly before the extra help could get there. In fact, Edey probably had two or three more assists that he didn’t get simply because Purdue again struggled to shoot from behind the arc shooting 6-25 for 25%. Against the better teams coming up in B1G conference play players are going to have to hit shots at a better percentage than they have recently but if they don’t Edey is going to have to be willing to take more shots as five field goal attempts isn’t going to cut it unless the perimeter shooters are hitting better than 35%.

