Westborough, MA

Conman Busted With Bad Checks, Skimming Device, Drugs In Westborough: Police

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago
Aquiles Bernabe Photo Credit: Westborough Police Department

A Charlestown man who tried to buy car parts from a Westborough car dealership this week with fake checks would have been better off just paying cash, authorities said.

Aquiles Bernabe faces charges of forging a check, uttering a false check, identity fraud, possession of a skimming device, forged RRMV document, and possession of Class A and a Class B drug, Westborough police said.

Police said Bernabe tried to buy the parts from Herb Chambers Honda using a bad check from a Rhode Island business. During their investigation, officers learned Bernabe was driving an unregistered vehicle with temporary plates from New Hampshire and a concealed registration plate from Arizona, authorities said.

When police searched Bernabe, they found drugs, paraphernalia, and the skimming device, authorities said.

