An Oak Grove woman was charged with trafficking drugs during a burglary investigation on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say they were in the area looking for 36-year-old Kimberley Schonlank in connection to a burglary. She was reportedly found to be in possession of several bags of meth and heroin and told police she doesn’t use heroin she sells it for money.

OAK GROVE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO