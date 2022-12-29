Read full article on original website
Rep. Petrie Presented KLC ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities Award’
The Kentucky League of Cities presented 16th District State Representative Jason Petrie, of Elkton, with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award — an award that is bestowed upon legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state. As chair of the...
Oak Grove Woman Charged With Drug Trafficking
An Oak Grove woman was charged with trafficking drugs during a burglary investigation on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say they were in the area looking for 36-year-old Kimberley Schonlank in connection to a burglary. She was reportedly found to be in possession of several bags of meth and heroin and told police she doesn’t use heroin she sells it for money.
Name Released In Interstate 24 Motorcycle Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Indiana man that was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Timothy Towne was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
Humphries Elated To Be Taking Christian Clerk’s Office
It was a career-defining moment for Melinda Humphries. Surrounded by friends, family and a host of deputy clerks in the fiscal court room, the longtime public servant was sworn in as Christian County clerk Thursday evening — law-binding words from Judge John Atkins affirming her oath. She said it’s...
Gilliam Prepared As Christian Judge-Executive Takes Office
A century of Democrat leadership officially ended Thursday afternoon at the Christian County Justice Center, when longtime Republican Jerry Gilliam was sworn in alongside his magistrates as judge-executive of the state’s second-largest county. Gilliam won a close November race against 24-year incumbent Steve Tribble, and he noted that it’s...
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
Smith Anticipating New Role As Christian County Jailer
Sworn in alongside a swathe of staff members and deputy jailers Thursday afternoon in the Christian County Judicial Center, the new Jailer Adam Smith is jumping immediately to the task. Work, he said, will begin right away on the acclimation process — something he’s going to need after 12 years...
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a truck was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway when an SUV driven by 34-year-old Kevin Poe that was behind the truck hit it.
Woman Charged With Abusing 16-Month Old
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with abusing her daughter on West 1st Street Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 27-year-old Faith Holland allegedly immersed a 16-month-old child in hot bath water causing severe burns to the child’s feet. The child was reportedly found to have a bruise on her arm and bruises on her abdomen that appear to be the result of pinching. Police say the child also had a cigarette burn to her hand.
Man Charged With Assaulting Trigg County Deputy
A man was charged with assaulting a deputy during the investigation of his alleged assault of his grandparents Wednesday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for 24-year-old Damien Mefford assaulting his grandparents and when they arrived he was extremely belligerent causing law enforcement to detain him in handcuffs and escort him out to a patrol vehicle.
Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A Christian County man was charged after a high-speed pursuit on Pennyrile Parkway Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 23-year-old Shane Defevers at the 22-mile marker and he fled at speeds of over 100 mph before coming to a stop. Defevers stopped around the...
