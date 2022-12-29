ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ricky Parker
3d ago

Rest In Peace 🕊️ to a soccer ⚽ ⚽⚽🏆🏆🏆 legend Pele, loved your documentary on your life growing up into the gifted star you are and were but you Pele will never be forgotten I will tell my children about you and God willing if I grow old enough to see my future grandchildren they will know about you as well sir Pele! Pele you are the epitome of a true football ⚽🏆 legend who had lot's of class so we salute you Pele may your soul Rest In Peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️

dmatthieu2
3d ago

I'm heartbroken, to be honest. If you're Gen X and played/watched football, Pele was a part of you. The world wasn't so kind and united back then either, and for what he did as a black boy from the streets of Brazil on the world stage... The Greatest Player of the Century 🙌🏾 RIP 😞

