Ricky Parker
3d ago
Rest In Peace 🕊️ to a soccer ⚽ ⚽⚽🏆🏆🏆 legend Pele, loved your documentary on your life growing up into the gifted star you are and were but you Pele will never be forgotten I will tell my children about you and God willing if I grow old enough to see my future grandchildren they will know about you as well sir Pele! Pele you are the epitome of a true football ⚽🏆 legend who had lot's of class so we salute you Pele may your soul Rest In Peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️
dmatthieu2
3d ago
I'm heartbroken, to be honest. If you're Gen X and played/watched football, Pele was a part of you. The world wasn't so kind and united back then either, and for what he did as a black boy from the streets of Brazil on the world stage... The Greatest Player of the Century 🙌🏾 RIP 😞
CBS Sports
Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw
As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
BBC
How a British boxing champ returned to his Ghanaian roots on an English chicken farm
The road to the ring is rarely a straightforward one for boxers, while the path that leads away can often be perilous. Francis Ampofo is a man who fought his way from the streets of London, where he moved as a child from Ghana, to the top of British boxing in the 1990s - yet the canvas was not to be his only source of glory.
