Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 Worst Named Towns In North Dakota & Minnesota
Okay, fear not. This is not a sophomoric article about "ris·qué" town names in North Dakota or Minnesota. Somebody cue Beavis and Butthead and their signature giggles. This will be a "safe" article to read at work or at home. As you might know, if you have ever...
North Dakota: Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast
You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. This story happened back in June of 21 but is a...
valleynewslive.com
Looking back at North Dakota’s coldest temperatures on record
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are no strangers to the cold here in North Dakota. Earlier in December, much of the state dipped to sub-zero temperatures. For many, this came as a chilly shock. But were those temperatures the coldest the state has ever seen?. North Dakota is known for...
Your Last Chance For The Year North Dakota – BUY NOW!
The days are ticking down to be ringing in the New Year. AND that is not all that's ticking down, the availability to still buy the holiday batter some of us cannot imagine the holidays or winter months without. We are taking the batter that is the base to the warm, soothing cocktail that instantly takes us back in time. OR at least those in our household, the boss lady in our home swears it's not the holidays without this batter, rum, brandy cocktail. Now the batter concept might have scared ya, but we know once you heard served hot, and that rum and brandy were involved, we regained your attention. Have you guessed yet what cocktail we are speaking of? No, NO, and a HECK NO we are not talking egg nog, we are talking Tom & Jerry Cocktails.
Welcome 2023 in style at North Dakota’s best New Years Parties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New Year’s Eve is upon us, and to many, there’s no better way to commemorate the event than with a party to both send off the old year and welcome in the next. The question is, exactly where would you prefer to celebrate? Fortunately, around North Dakota, there are plenty of […]
keyzradio.com
Skoal! What’s North Dakota’s Favorite Holiday Drink
The day, the week and the year are all winding down today. New Year's Eve is tomorrow night. You might be feeling festive, and want to throw together a party your friends will not forget. This time of year, all eyes are on what spirits will be served to ring in the new year. Beer, whiskey, some new flavor of the week. It's hard to keep up on the booze train. It's amazing what you can find with Google. I asked what the favorite drink might be for us in the frigid tundra that we call North Dakota. I thought it might something warm. Nope! It found a site called yummly.com. Here is the rundown of our favorite holiday drinks in this part of the world. It could for Christmas. It might be for New Years. Who cares, we are talking booze!
KFYR-TV
A review of 2022 and preview of 2023 for ND Outdoors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson sits down with North Dakota Game and Fish Department director Jeb Williams to talk about some of the highlights of 2022 and looks ahead into 2023. Likely the biggest highlight in 2022 for our state’s...
tsln.com
A tough way to break a drought: Second blizzard in as many weeks stresses plains livestock and ranchers
As producers across the region were still digging out, finding stock and accessing storm damage from the blizzard of December 12th, another brutal storm struck. This one was named “Elliott.” Copious amounts of snow filled in recently dug out roads and trails, high winds piled the drifts higher and brutal cold gelled Diesel engines and froze water lines. Travelers were camped in community halls and school gyms as highways and interstates closed. Temperatures in northwestern South Dakota and into North Dakota and Montana dipped to -35 F, actual temperature, and -60 F with wind chill. In some areas, the actual temperature stayed lower than -20 F for at least 36 hours.
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN
The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
dakotanewsnow.com
Significant winter storm to impact the region Monday, Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Eyes remain on a significant storm system that’s developing in the western U.S. and will swing through the southwest U.S. and move northeast towards the Midwest Monday and Tuesday. OVERVIEW: The forecast remains on point for a winter storm to impact the...
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s Day is Quiet; Winter Storm Headlines for Mon-Tue: Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, January 1
The first day of the New Year picks up where the last day of 2022 leaves off, with quiet weather across the region. The main difference will be an increase in cloud cover as low pressure begins to develop to the west (More on that later, as there are updates to the Monday-Tuesday outlook).
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
Skier Shares Startling Video of Ski Lift Nightmare in Montana
When I was a young skier, this scenario was one of my biggest fears when heading up the mountain, and I am glad I have never experienced this problem. Montana's ski season has been lovely for many skiers and snowboarders looking for a fantastic day on the mountain and shred powder. The accumulation of snow has been high for the past couple of months, and people are making any excuse to avoid work or school and go up the mountain.
North Dakotan Josh Duhamel Raising $$ For MN Children
Even if you have never met Josh Duhamel face to face, your instincts tell you what a great person he is... ...it's the same way I feel when I see actor Keanu Reeves ( they both have that comfortable, genuine look ) The stories you hear people say about how down-to-earth Josh is, and easily approachable are very accurate. He is well known for doing what he can to give back to the community, for instance back in 2011 when his hometown of Minot, North Dakota experienced some major flooding, he came back to visit the damaged home he grew up in - Josh used his celebrity status to help others, to raise money for the city. Recently married to a North Dakota native Audra Mari, Josh takes pride in being just "an average guy" - he loves the outdoors, and roots for his favorite sports teams ( Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings ), most importantly though his heart is pure, and he steps up all the time to help people.
Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing
A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Public Service Commissioner: prepare for "significantly higher home heating costs this winter"
(Fargo, ND) -- There is bad news when it comes to the cost of heating your home. "Unfortunately, I think customers do need to be prepared for pretty significantly higher home heating costs this winter," said Julie Fedorchak, Public Service Commissioner for the State of North Dakota. Fedorchak says prices...
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Post Office locations reopening following winter weather impacts
NORTH DAKOTA (KMOT) – A trio of post offices in southern North Dakota remained closed as of Thursday morning due to this month’s winter weather. A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service said facilities in Havana, Selfridge and Zeeland were still closed as of roughly 5:30 a.m. The...
minnesotamonthly.com
New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic
State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
Comments / 0