Amazon Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' After Using This Carpet Cleaner in Their Homes — and It's on Sale for $100

“I couldn’t believe the color of the water afterward” If you've noticed that there are spots and stains scattered around the carpet — but you're not exactly sure how to extract them — you're going to simply require a carpet cleaner. And while you could certainly just hire a professional to shampoo all of your carpets, it's more cost-effective to just nab a device yourself, allowing you the option to use it any time.  Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner, and right...
AOL Corp

Amazon’s New Year sale is already here: These are the 8 items you should buy

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. While Christmas is still a couple of days...
WDSU

You got an Amazon gift card for Christmas. Here's how you should use it

For many retailers, the end of the year is the best time to shop — and Amazon is no exception. Amazon's massive New Year Sale can help you scoop up some of those items Santa may have forgotten this holiday season. And even though it's not 2023 just yet, there are still plenty of early deals — with massive discounts on tech, kitchen appliances, fashion and home goods.
Footwear News

Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business

Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
CNET

Best Last-Minute Shopping Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More

We are less than a week away from Christmas at this point, and if you've been putting off your shopping you may be a little stressed. Don't worry, though. Retailers are still offering some pretty great deals across the board, and many of them can still arrive in time for your holiday celebrations. We've rounded up the big retailers offering sales and a way to get the items in time below, so be sure to check them out now and finish up your holiday shopping today.
The Independent

9 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

The best Bluetooth speakers aren’t necessarily the ones which blast out the biggest sounds. These days, we want more from our speakers, including a rugged design which will stand up to a certain amount of wear and tear.We suggest looking for speakers with a minimum protection level of IP67, which means it will be completely protected from dust, and can survive being (albeit briefly) submerged in water with a depth of up to one metre.Certain speakers can be wirelessly connected with other models to ensure the sound covers larger areas, and this particular feature is no longer limited to the...
C. Heslop

Shoppers Frustrated by New Supply Chain Shortages

1. Coffee. - It is missing from the aisles of many stores. The available brands have seen a 15% increase in pricing. 2. Books. - This thoughtful Christmas gift is in short supply. A paper shortage has caused the item to be missing from shelves. Publishers are prioritizing bestsellers. Physical copies by lesser-known authors are hard to find.
Fox 32 Chicago

Gift returns and exchanges: How have stores changed their policies for the holiday season?

Now that all the presents are unwrapped, the real fun begins deciding which gifts are keepers compared to others that are getting returned. Shoppers are starting to flood stores to get a head start on their post-holiday returns and exchanges, and if you're searching for the gift receipt, here are some gift return and exchange policies to keep in mind courtesy of retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon.
CNET

4 Easy Tricks to Save on Shipping Costs at Target, Walmart, Amazon and More

One of the most annoying parts of shopping online is getting to the checkout stage only to realize that shipping fees make your purchase so much more expensive. Wouldn't it be nice if you could just get free shipping everywhere instead of contemplating canceling your purchase to avoid the fee? Don't worry, there are other options to consider instead of abandoning your purchase.
WRAL

Amazon Deals: Kids' fleece jackets as low as $8.70 (45% off), wireless bluetooth earbuds only $14.44 w/coupon, women's fleece jacket only $16.40 (reg. $29.90), men's flannel shirt only $13.60

Amazon has very impressive deals including kids' fleece jackets as low as $8.70 (45% off), pizza cutter wheel for only $9.69 (52% off), Coleman Camping Chair for $20.99 (40% off), wireless earbuds for $14.44 w/coupon, Women's Fleece Jackets for $16.40 (reg. $29.90), OontZ Angle Portable Speaker for $15.99 (reg. $29.99) w/coupon, Men's Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt only $13.60, 2023 National Park Foundation Wall Calendar only $7.49 (50% off) and more! Read on for a list of top buys.
