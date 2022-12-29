Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock just hit lowest price ever — and includes free smart bulb
Amazon is slashing the prices of Alexa speakers and bundling a Sengled smart bulb for free.
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' After Using This Carpet Cleaner in Their Homes — and It's on Sale for $100
“I couldn’t believe the color of the water afterward” If you've noticed that there are spots and stains scattered around the carpet — but you're not exactly sure how to extract them — you're going to simply require a carpet cleaner. And while you could certainly just hire a professional to shampoo all of your carpets, it's more cost-effective to just nab a device yourself, allowing you the option to use it any time. Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner, and right...
AOL Corp
Amazon’s New Year sale is already here: These are the 8 items you should buy
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. While Christmas is still a couple of days...
WDSU
You got an Amazon gift card for Christmas. Here's how you should use it
For many retailers, the end of the year is the best time to shop — and Amazon is no exception. Amazon's massive New Year Sale can help you scoop up some of those items Santa may have forgotten this holiday season. And even though it's not 2023 just yet, there are still plenty of early deals — with massive discounts on tech, kitchen appliances, fashion and home goods.
Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business
Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
IKEA Singapore said it removed a line of baskets from its store after a TikToker said theirs were 'infested with insects'
The TikTok creator said that IKEA Singapore initially told them the insects were from their own house.
Urgent ‘zero total’ warning to customers buying gift cards – what to look for so you don’t end up with a useless card
SHOPPERS have noticed that their gift cards have $0 after they've been activated. Some businesses are reimbursing their customers after realizing the gift cards are empty. One shopper, Rick, got scammed in Phoenix, Arizona, after purchasing three Target gift cards - two $25 gift cards and one $50 gift card.
AOL Corp
The 56 best tech deals to snag at Walmart, Target, Amazon and more this weekend — as low as $12
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This weekend, there are so many other tech...
CNET
Best Last-Minute Shopping Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More
We are less than a week away from Christmas at this point, and if you've been putting off your shopping you may be a little stressed. Don't worry, though. Retailers are still offering some pretty great deals across the board, and many of them can still arrive in time for your holiday celebrations. We've rounded up the big retailers offering sales and a way to get the items in time below, so be sure to check them out now and finish up your holiday shopping today.
Get this Anker portable power station for $130 off on Amazon today
The Anker 535 Portable Power Station boasts an impressive 10-year lifespan and has nine ports to charge all of your everyday devices.
9 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
The best Bluetooth speakers aren’t necessarily the ones which blast out the biggest sounds. These days, we want more from our speakers, including a rugged design which will stand up to a certain amount of wear and tear.We suggest looking for speakers with a minimum protection level of IP67, which means it will be completely protected from dust, and can survive being (albeit briefly) submerged in water with a depth of up to one metre.Certain speakers can be wirelessly connected with other models to ensure the sound covers larger areas, and this particular feature is no longer limited to the...
Shoppers Frustrated by New Supply Chain Shortages
1. Coffee. - It is missing from the aisles of many stores. The available brands have seen a 15% increase in pricing. 2. Books. - This thoughtful Christmas gift is in short supply. A paper shortage has caused the item to be missing from shelves. Publishers are prioritizing bestsellers. Physical copies by lesser-known authors are hard to find.
Gift returns and exchanges: How have stores changed their policies for the holiday season?
Now that all the presents are unwrapped, the real fun begins deciding which gifts are keepers compared to others that are getting returned. Shoppers are starting to flood stores to get a head start on their post-holiday returns and exchanges, and if you're searching for the gift receipt, here are some gift return and exchange policies to keep in mind courtesy of retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon.
CNET
4 Easy Tricks to Save on Shipping Costs at Target, Walmart, Amazon and More
One of the most annoying parts of shopping online is getting to the checkout stage only to realize that shipping fees make your purchase so much more expensive. Wouldn't it be nice if you could just get free shipping everywhere instead of contemplating canceling your purchase to avoid the fee? Don't worry, there are other options to consider instead of abandoning your purchase.
This gas-powered DuroMax generator is at its lowest price in 30 days on Amazon
Save over $600 on the heavy-duty portable generator while the sale is live.
Best deals on Amazon: Get a Fitbit smartwatch for less than $200 today
Save $50 on the Fitbit Versa 4 ahead of the new year.
Walmart is selling a handheld vacuum for under $30 right now
You can save $22 on this lightweight, portable vacuum.
Amazon has N95 masks for less than 70 cents each right now
Get a 50-pack of 3M N95 respirators for just $32.99 to stock up for the new year.
WRAL
Amazon Deals: Kids' fleece jackets as low as $8.70 (45% off), wireless bluetooth earbuds only $14.44 w/coupon, women's fleece jacket only $16.40 (reg. $29.90), men's flannel shirt only $13.60
Amazon has very impressive deals including kids' fleece jackets as low as $8.70 (45% off), pizza cutter wheel for only $9.69 (52% off), Coleman Camping Chair for $20.99 (40% off), wireless earbuds for $14.44 w/coupon, Women's Fleece Jackets for $16.40 (reg. $29.90), OontZ Angle Portable Speaker for $15.99 (reg. $29.99) w/coupon, Men's Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt only $13.60, 2023 National Park Foundation Wall Calendar only $7.49 (50% off) and more! Read on for a list of top buys.
