Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 29
CULLMAN, Ala . – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 29, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
No report provided by CCSO
Arrests
December 27
Hurt, Cody B; 32
- contempt of/interrupting court proceeding
Lee, Robert L; 29
- assault-domestic-harassment-family
- drug trafficking
December 28
Berry, Donna H; 57
- driving under the influence of controlled substances
Dean, John M; 44
- FTA-assault-domestic-reckless endangerment
Flanigan, George L; 45
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
Harden, Derrick E; 39
- possession of dangerous drugs
Kennel, Brandon C; 37
- Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs
Knight, Brandon; 40
- Probation revoked-assault-child abuse-simple-family (2 counts)
May, Jessica N; 40
- FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
Smith, Christian X; 31
- FTA-possession of marijuana
- FTA-indecent exposure
- FTA-public intoxication
- FTA-violation of domestic violence protection order (2 counts)
Spivey, Andrew L; 46
- Probation revoked-buying/receiving stolen property
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
December 25
- domestic violence, assault-2 nd degree; 2 nd Ave. S.E.
December 27
- theft of property-2 nd degree, criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $2,154
December 28
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Park Manor Apartments; Lee Ave. S.W.
- burglary-3 rd degree; Lill Woodworking; Lincoln Ave. S.W; tools, $3, 230
- counterfeit $50; State of Alabama; 1 st Ave. S.W.
Arrests
December 28
Churchill, Jeremy A; 23
- fugitive from justice
Edwards, Delanford; 22
- theft of property-4 th degree
Hill, Jarod K; 33
- domestic violence-3 rd degree, harassment
Jones, Christy L; 47
- FTA-driving without a license
- FTA-insurance violation
McClure, Jeffrey S; 41
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
