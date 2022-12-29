ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 29

By Staff Reports
CULLMAN, Ala . – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 29, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

No report provided by CCSO

Arrests

December 27

Hurt, Cody B; 32

  • contempt of/interrupting court proceeding

Lee, Robert L; 29

  • assault-domestic-harassment-family
  • drug trafficking

December 28

Berry, Donna H; 57

  • driving under the influence of controlled substances

Dean, John M; 44

  • FTA-assault-domestic-reckless endangerment

Flanigan, George L; 45

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia

Harden, Derrick E; 39

  • possession of dangerous drugs

Kennel, Brandon C; 37

  • Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs

Knight, Brandon; 40

  • Probation revoked-assault-child abuse-simple-family (2 counts)

May, Jessica N; 40

  • FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled

Smith, Christian X; 31

  • FTA-possession of marijuana
  • FTA-indecent exposure
  • FTA-public intoxication
  • FTA-violation of domestic violence protection order (2 counts)

Spivey, Andrew L; 46

  • Probation revoked-buying/receiving stolen property

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

December 25

  • domestic violence, assault-2 nd degree; 2 nd Ave. S.E.

December 27

  • theft of property-2 nd degree, criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $2,154

December 28

  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Park Manor Apartments; Lee Ave. S.W.
  • burglary-3 rd degree; Lill Woodworking; Lincoln Ave. S.W; tools, $3, 230
  • counterfeit $50; State of Alabama; 1 st Ave. S.W.

Arrests

December 28

Churchill, Jeremy A; 23

  • fugitive from justice

Edwards, Delanford; 22

  • theft of property-4 th degree

Hill, Jarod K; 33

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree, harassment

Jones, Christy L; 47

  • FTA-driving without a license
  • FTA-insurance violation

McClure, Jeffrey S; 41

  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

Comments / 0

