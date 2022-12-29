CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews rescued a woman in far northwest suburban Algonquin after her car went off the road and 50 feet down a ravine. It happened around 7 a.m. Saturday morning near Route 31 and Elmwood. Crews say when they arrived, the car was deep in the ravine, surrounded by thick trees and barely visible. They found the driver trapped inside. "She was still secure in the vehicle," said Battallion Chief Matt Berg with the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Department. "She couldn't extricate herself. So our crews had to assist in opening the door for her and extricate her through the rear of the vehicle."Video shows the car being pulled up and out of the ravine. The driver suffered non-life-theatening injuries. It is still unclear just how the car went off the road and wound up down in the ravine.

ALGONQUIN, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO