Oswego, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

2 fatally shot in Orland Park home

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Police respond to two separate Homewood shootings

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was rushed to surgery after getting shot in the head and chest Friday night in Homewood.Police officers found the victim on Race Street just after 9 p.m. A woman was also grazed by a bullet and was treated at a hospital.Additionally, a man was also found shot inside a car near Fifth Plaza and University Place just before midnight. Police believe the shooting may have happened on Lincoln Avenue.Another woman also suffered a graze wound.
HOMEWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Crews in Algonquin rescue woman after car crashes into ravine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews rescued a woman in far northwest suburban Algonquin after her car went off the road and 50 feet down a ravine. It happened around 7 a.m. Saturday morning near Route 31 and Elmwood. Crews say when they arrived, the car was deep in the ravine, surrounded by thick trees and barely visible. They found the driver trapped inside. "She was still secure in the vehicle," said Battallion Chief Matt Berg with the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Department. "She couldn't extricate herself. So our crews had to assist in opening the door for her and extricate her through the rear of the vehicle."Video shows the car being pulled up and out of the ravine. The driver suffered non-life-theatening injuries. It is still unclear just how the car went off the road and wound up down in the ravine. 
ALGONQUIN, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wheeling man accused of painting swastikas on church in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Illinois - A Wheeling man is charged with painting swastikas on a church in Elmhurst. Josef Stumpfoll, 35, was in bond court on Sunday. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said that on December 30 at around midnight, Stumpfoll painted seven swastikas on the windows of Pathway Community Church in Elmhurst. Police said that Stumpfoll had previously been a member of the church.
ELMHURST, IL
CBS Chicago

Shootout during attempted burglary at Wicker Park business leaves 1 dead, another wounded

CHICAGO(CBS) – One person is dead and another is wounded after exchanging gunfire with a suspect during an attempted break-in at a Wicker Park business Sunday morning. Police said around 3:21 a.m., an unknown suspect tried to break into a business with a handgun, in the 2100 block of West Division Street, when he exchanged gunfire with the two victims.The suspect left the business and fled in an unknown vehicle, police said. Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital. One person was shot in the legs, shoulder, and abdomen and was taken in critical condition but later died. The second person was shot in the left calf and is in good condition. No one is in custody. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second boy charged with carjacking 68-year-old at gunpoint at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - A second teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Englewood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station on Dec. 5 in the 6600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two people injured in crash in Will County on New Year's Eve

WILL COUNTY, Illinois - Two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Will County on New Year's Eve. The crash happened on the southbound side of I-55 at Route 30 around 7:30 p.m. Illinois State Police said the car went off the road, struck a guardrail, went...
WILL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa vandal caught

Ottawa Corporal Detective Dana Reynolds declined to release the name of a vandal in custody whose been roaming downtown and damaging locks, fire hydrants and possibly causing internet service to go down until the investigation is complete. Ottawa Police Chief Roalson said charges are expected. A press release is forthcoming.
OTTAWA, IL

