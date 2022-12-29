Read full article on original website
2 fatally shot in Orland Park home
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
Chicago felon charged after fighting with deputies, possessing fully-automatic gun
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. - A convicted felon was charged with multiple felonies after fighting with deputies Friday during a traffic stop in Hampshire in northwest suburban Kane County. At around 12:06 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a blue Dodge Charger with Indiana license plates on Highway 20 at Interstate...
Police pursuit in Pleasant Prairie; driver crashed in Lake County, IL
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police are searching for a driver involved in a police pursuit that led to a crash near U.S. Highway 41 and Wadsworth Road on Friday, Dec 30. According to police, around 2 a.m. Lake County Sheriff's Office was notified that Pleasant Prairie Police Department...
Police respond to two separate Homewood shootings
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was rushed to surgery after getting shot in the head and chest Friday night in Homewood.Police officers found the victim on Race Street just after 9 p.m. A woman was also grazed by a bullet and was treated at a hospital.Additionally, a man was also found shot inside a car near Fifth Plaza and University Place just before midnight. Police believe the shooting may have happened on Lincoln Avenue.Another woman also suffered a graze wound.
Intoxicated driver arrested after Metra train hits his vehicle in North Chicago, officials say
An accused drunk driver was arrested after his car got stuck on the railroad tracks and a Metra train, which was occupied with passengers, struck the car in North Chicago Friday evening. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Sheridan Road in North Chicago. Metra train 370 […]
Crews in Algonquin rescue woman after car crashes into ravine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews rescued a woman in far northwest suburban Algonquin after her car went off the road and 50 feet down a ravine. It happened around 7 a.m. Saturday morning near Route 31 and Elmwood. Crews say when they arrived, the car was deep in the ravine, surrounded by thick trees and barely visible. They found the driver trapped inside. "She was still secure in the vehicle," said Battallion Chief Matt Berg with the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Department. "She couldn't extricate herself. So our crews had to assist in opening the door for her and extricate her through the rear of the vehicle."Video shows the car being pulled up and out of the ravine. The driver suffered non-life-theatening injuries. It is still unclear just how the car went off the road and wound up down in the ravine.
Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Wheeling man accused of painting swastikas on church in Elmhurst
ELMHURST, Illinois - A Wheeling man is charged with painting swastikas on a church in Elmhurst. Josef Stumpfoll, 35, was in bond court on Sunday. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said that on December 30 at around midnight, Stumpfoll painted seven swastikas on the windows of Pathway Community Church in Elmhurst. Police said that Stumpfoll had previously been a member of the church.
No one shot after gunman opens fire following physical fight at family amusement center in Waukegan
At least one person was injured in a fight inside People’s Choice Family Fun Center in Waukegan that led to a shooting in the parking lot, police and witnesses said. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 6:30 p.m. Friday to The People’s Choice Family Fun Center, 2650 Belvidere Road. It was […]
Bystander almost stops alleged catalytic converter thieves, Niles police say
Niles police said the suspects pointed a gun at the bystanders before trying to drive away.
Shootout during attempted burglary at Wicker Park business leaves 1 dead, another wounded
CHICAGO(CBS) – One person is dead and another is wounded after exchanging gunfire with a suspect during an attempted break-in at a Wicker Park business Sunday morning. Police said around 3:21 a.m., an unknown suspect tried to break into a business with a handgun, in the 2100 block of West Division Street, when he exchanged gunfire with the two victims.The suspect left the business and fled in an unknown vehicle, police said. Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital. One person was shot in the legs, shoulder, and abdomen and was taken in critical condition but later died. The second person was shot in the left calf and is in good condition. No one is in custody.
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
Second boy charged with carjacking 68-year-old at gunpoint at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A second teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Englewood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station on Dec. 5 in the 6600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said in a statement.
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
Two people injured in crash in Will County on New Year's Eve
WILL COUNTY, Illinois - Two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Will County on New Year's Eve. The crash happened on the southbound side of I-55 at Route 30 around 7:30 p.m. Illinois State Police said the car went off the road, struck a guardrail, went...
Ottawa vandal caught
Ottawa Corporal Detective Dana Reynolds declined to release the name of a vandal in custody whose been roaming downtown and damaging locks, fire hydrants and possibly causing internet service to go down until the investigation is complete. Ottawa Police Chief Roalson said charges are expected. A press release is forthcoming.
Plainfield police investigating crash that resulted in the death of seventeen-year-old
The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a seventeen-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police say it happened just before 6:30 in the area of 143rd Street just west of Frontage Road. A vehicle being driven by the teen had left the road and crashed...
73-year-old man badly beaten and robbed after interrupting a package thief in Lakeview
Chicago — A 73-year-old Lakeview man remains hospitalized after he was severely beaten and robbed, apparently while confronting a package thief in his apartment building, according to Chicago police and a source. It happened around 8:30 Thursday morning in the 700 block of West California Terrace, a short, gated...
Photo released in South Side hit-and-run crash that killed man pushing wheelchair
The vehicle was last seen going northbound on Morgan Street from 83rd Street.
