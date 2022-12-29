Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Central Boys, South Iron Girls Are Champions Of The Central Christmas Tournament
(Park Hills)The top seeded Central boys and the number on ranked and top seed South Iron girls claimed championships at the 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas Tournament in Park Hills Friday night on J-98 The Central boys knocked off six seed Hillsboro 72-61 to win their own tournament...
mymoinfo.com
Trophy Day at the Central Christmas Tournament on J-98
(Park Hills) It’s championship day at the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse in Park Hills. The Fredericktown girls have crashed the party and will play top seed and class one number one ranked South Iron for the title. South Iron marches in at 10-1 and have dominated in their first two games winning by 29 and 26 points. The Panthers already own convincing a win over the Blackcats, but coach Jimbo Blackwell isn’t overlooking them…
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk
As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman, man hurt in ATV crash near Cedar Hill
Two Hillsboro residents were injured Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, in an ATV accident on Hwy. BB north of 3 B Road just southeast of Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:24 p.m., Alyssa M. Block, 22, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier south on the...
kfmo.com
Body Found at St. Joe Park
(Park Hills, MO) The Major Case Squad is being assembled after a body was found in St. Joe State Park at Park Hills. Authorities aren't releasing any details at this time. Park Hills Police Chief, Richard McFarland confirmed the discovery had been made. Stay tuned KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
Man missing, last seen floating on ice in Missouri River
ST. LOUIS — Volunteers and state troopers were searching for a man last seen standing on ice floating in the Missouri River near Washington, Missouri. Family said they haven't heard from Aaron Duenke since Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he was seen floating downstream on ice on...
mymoinfo.com
David Minton – Service 1/3/23 11 A.M.
David Minton of Marquand died Monday at the age of 69. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 at Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 until the time of service at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown.
mymoinfo.com
Mark Anthony Brown — Service 1/13/23 Noon
Mark Anthony Brown of Crystal City passed away on December 24th, he was 68 years old. The visitation for Mark Brown will be Friday morning, January 13th from 11 until the time of the funeral services at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Washington Missourian
Longtime Washington dress shop will be under new ownership in new year
After 40 years of running Wedding Creations bridal store on Fifth Street in Washington, sisters Margaret Kohne and Kathy Miller are trying on something new. Shirley Wiedemann, Kohne and Miller’s mother, sold the business to Elizabeth Buschjost and Presley Peterson, who will take over Wedding Creations’ operations effective January 2, while Miller and Kohne semi-retire to a downscaled, separate alterations business.
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
Aaron Duenke has been reported missing. The St. Charles County man was last seen attempting to “iceberg surf” on the Missouri river on Tuesday, December 27 in Washington, Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
Gary Inman – Service 1pm 12/30/22
Gary Inman of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for Gary Inman will be 11 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
myleaderpaper.com
Three from Arnold hurt in crash in Franklin County
Two adults and one 11-year-old girl, all of Arnold, were injured Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 100 and Cromwell Drive in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:17 p.m., Gregory T. Cole, 61, of Washington, Mo., was driving west in a 2013...
mymoinfo.com
Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash
(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
kfmo.com
kfmo.com
St. Francois County SUV Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 52 year old Kelly J. Labruyere, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County Wednesday afternoon. Highway Patrol Troopers say Labruyere was driving south on Highway 67, just south of Route K, when she allowed the vehicle to run off the road to the right. The front of the SUV crashed into a rock bluff and a post. She was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Labruyere was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck happened.
mymoinfo.com
Two injured in two vehicle crash in Jefferson County Tuesday evening
(Jefferson County) Two people from Hillsboro suffered moderate injuries in a two vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Tuesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevy Cavalier driven by 22-year-old Alyssa Block of Hillsboro was driving on Route BB, north of Three B Road when she attempted to slow down for a 1991 Kawasaki 220 driven by 32-year-old Brittany Watkins, who was stopped in the roadway.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location officially closed
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department’s (JCHD) High Ridge location has closed its doors for the last time. Brianne Zwiener is the Public Communications Officer for the JCHD. She says they are updating all of their information to reflect the closure. My MO Info · KJ122922A.WAV. The...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
St. James man dies in Maries County crash
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Phelps County man died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday after his 1999 Chevrolet S10 traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned on Highway 28 in Maries County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Gary Stearns, 71, of St. James, was ejected from the vehicle. He The post St. James man dies in Maries County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
