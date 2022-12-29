Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Boys Basketball – Padilla, Adame Carry Jackson Memorial to First WOBM Classic Title since 2011
TOMS RIVER -- Keith Adame stepped right onto the varsity boys basketball team at Jackson Memorial as a freshman and was a go-to scorer right away for a team that tried, in vain, to get back to competing for Shore Conference division titles and NJSIAA sectional championships. Three years later,...
Delicious New Spire Coffeehouse is Opening in Toms River, New Jersey
This is a labor of love. When it comes to talking about coffee I am always excited to share a good cup of coffee with you. We have a lot of fantastic coffee options here in New Jersey and we have a new addition to talk about right here in Ocean County.
Basie Center unveils ‘Film Club’ lineup in Red Bank, NJ
Fans of classic movies like “The Breakfast Club” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will have a chance to watch them in a real theater setting at the Basie Center for the Arts’ Cinema. The building at 36 White Street, which we’ve operated as Basie...
New Jersey man turns himself in after brutal murder in Oceanport, NJ
The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 pm on Friday night and once on the scene found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
Popular NJ burrito chain opens a new Garden State location
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, which started at the Jersey Shore in 2008, has opened another New Jersey location. This new one is in Mahwah. Being a fan of Bubbakoo’s myself, it warms my heart to know that no matter where I am in the Garden State, there is one nearby (they have over 50 in New Jersey alone).
Man turns himself in for Oceanport, NJ murder, cops say
OCEANPORT — A Neptune man has surrendered himself to police after shooting another man to death, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The shooting on Friday night has left 41-year-old Amad Jones dead. Neptune cops responding to a call found the former Oceanport resident still suffering from a gunshot wound in the road along Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 p.m. According to Prosecutor Raymond Santiago, Jones later died from the wound.
Holmdel, NJ house has 3 high-end vehicles stolen at the same time, police say
One house in Holmdel had three high-end vehicles stolen on Monday — in at least the third case of a home having more than one car stolen at the same time in December. Entry was gained to the residence “without force” on the day after Christmas and keys were taken to all three vehicles, according to Holmdel Township police.
Vehicle stolen in Georgia leads NJ State Police on 50-mile pursuit
The driver of a stolen car led New Jersey State Police on a 50-mile pursuit on the NJ Turnpike Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said they were notified by the Georgia State Patrol just before noon about a car stolen from Georgia that was heading northbound on the Turnpike near Exit 5 (Mount Holly).
New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside
The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
American Girl Doll’s Jersey “Girl Of The Year” Is Making History
If you’re a millennial or Gen Z kid, I know you had one of these growing up. One of the biggest doll brands ever releases their “spokes girl” for the following year and American Girl has named theirs. The brand posted on Instagram saying that their 2023...
Man drives car into side of Lawrenceville, NJ restaurant & apartment
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A sedan went off Route 206 and into the side of a building displacing several residents of a second-floor apartment Wednesday afternoon. A 2018 Mazda sedan went off the southbound side of the two-lane road and into an alley between a Starbucks and Chambers Walk Cafe and Catering before hitting a staircase that led to the apartments, according to Lawrence Police Chief Christopher Longo.
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Three New York men arrested after shoplifting escalates to car chase in Middletown, NJ
Several hours after a bank robbery in Middletown Township on Wednesday morning, there was a shoplifting incident that took place mid-afternoon which led to a police pursuit car chase. Middletown Police said they received a call around 3:30 pm on Wednesday after an employee at the Verizon store on Route...
Mangia! The Best New Italian Restaurant in New Jersey You Need to Visit
When it comes to different types of cuisine, one of the most popular around the world is Italian. Italian food has appeal around the world, around America, and right here in New Jersey. It's no wonder that when you have a new Italian restaurant open, it becomes news. Even bigger news when it's an outstanding new Italian restaurant.
NJ Transit offering fare deals, schedule changes for New Year’s weekend
As we close out 2022, NJ Transit is offering extra service and special deals to families traveling with children to New York City, Philadelphia and Atlantic City. From now through 6 a.m. Jan. 3, two kids age 11 or younger can travel free with each fare-paying adult. On Friday, Dec....
Your help is needed following brazen New Jersey bank robbery on Wednesday
A multi law enforcement agency investigation is underway in Monmouth County following a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning in Middletown Township. Middletown Township Police were called to Valley National Bank on Route 35 in the Kohl's Plaza around 10:40 am on a report of a bank robbery that had been committed, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey
Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
Christmas Day murder in Jersey City, NJ leaves one dead
JERSEY CITY — A local man is charged with murder for the killing of another city resident on Christmas Day. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett was shot in the torso on Sunday around 6 p.m. Jersey City cops responded to the scene near the...
New Jersey man arrested and charged after firing several shots in the air
A Beachwood man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in the borough for firing several shots in a residential neighborhood. Police said that they received a call around 2:51 pm on Monday afternoon of shots being fired along the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue and located the evidence of shell casings along the road upon arriving at the scene of the crime.
