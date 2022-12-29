ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

94.3 The Point

New Jersey man turns himself in after brutal murder in Oceanport, NJ

The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 pm on Friday night and once on the scene found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEANPORT, NJ
94.3 The Point

Popular NJ burrito chain opens a new Garden State location

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, which started at the Jersey Shore in 2008, has opened another New Jersey location. This new one is in Mahwah. Being a fan of Bubbakoo’s myself, it warms my heart to know that no matter where I am in the Garden State, there is one nearby (they have over 50 in New Jersey alone).
MAHWAH, NJ
94.3 The Point

Man turns himself in for Oceanport, NJ murder, cops say

OCEANPORT — A Neptune man has surrendered himself to police after shooting another man to death, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The shooting on Friday night has left 41-year-old Amad Jones dead. Neptune cops responding to a call found the former Oceanport resident still suffering from a gunshot wound in the road along Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 p.m. According to Prosecutor Raymond Santiago, Jones later died from the wound.
OCEANPORT, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside

The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
ALPINE, NJ
94.3 The Point

Man drives car into side of Lawrenceville, NJ restaurant & apartment

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A sedan went off Route 206 and into the side of a building displacing several residents of a second-floor apartment Wednesday afternoon. A 2018 Mazda sedan went off the southbound side of the two-lane road and into an alley between a Starbucks and Chambers Walk Cafe and Catering before hitting a staircase that led to the apartments, according to Lawrence Police Chief Christopher Longo.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

Your help is needed following brazen New Jersey bank robbery on Wednesday

A multi law enforcement agency investigation is underway in Monmouth County following a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning in Middletown Township. Middletown Township Police were called to Valley National Bank on Route 35 in the Kohl's Plaza around 10:40 am on a report of a bank robbery that had been committed, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

