Chumash Charity Golf Classic Raises $150K for Planned Parenthood, Good Samaritan Shelter, Tech Program

Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County’s Homeless Point-in-Time Count Needs Volunteers
For one day, for four hours, volunteers with the Point-in-Time Count can make a real difference in homelessness. The Point-in-Time Count sends teams of volunteers across Santa Barbara County on a headcount of homeless people in order to gather an accurate census that provides a basis for grant funding by nonprofits and local, state, and federal governments. Collectively, these grants go toward housing assistance, access to programs, and self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.
KEYT
Polar Dip plans are set to start the New Year in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The public is invited to start the New Year with a refreshing dip into the ocean as part of the Santa Barbara Polar Dip. It is an event that started in 2017 with organizers Hugh Margerum and Julie DeAngelis. This year anyone interested can join in...
The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike
The City of Santa Maria hosts a New Year's Day guided hike at Los Flores Ranch Park on Sunday. The post The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Car Crashes, Explosions and a Zebra Are Among Noozhawk’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Looking back at 2022, Noozhawk’s most-read stories of the year include reports on a fatal car crash, a home invasion, a wildfire, a tsunami advisory, Santa Barbara business controversies and the tragic end to a search for a missing hiker. The following is a list of the 10 most-read...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen Partners with DoorDash to Expand Services
For Anthony Carroccio, a typical workday can start as early as 3 a.m. When you have a commercial kitchen to run that makes 1,400 bowls of soup per week, and hundreds of clients (and counting) to serve, you can never have too many hours in the day. Carroccio is the...
calcoastnews.com
Dining specials and more in San Luis Obispo County
Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Shin’s offers discounts on select rolls Sunday through Thursday. Sunday – Shrimp Tempura hand roll $2.99. Monday – Ninja roll $3.49. Tuesday – California roll $2.99...
Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez. “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Pioneer Park to receive $1.3 Million for renovations and baseball fields
Lompoc's Pioneer Park will receive $1.3 million dollars for renovations and baseball fields as part of the $16.7 million in federal funding to benefit Santa Barbara County projects. The post Lompoc Pioneer Park to receive $1.3 Million for renovations and baseball fields appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Housing Element: Could Santa Barbara Be in Danger of ‘The Builder’s Remedy’?
As the February 15, 2023, deadline approaches for local governments to submit their revised Housing Element drafts to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for certification, the terms “builder’s remedy” and “use by right” have been used more frequently. And now that the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Carpinteria have announced that they will likely fail to meet that February deadline to submit their plans, questions arise as to what exactly these terms mean and what the repercussions are of losing state certification.
A look back at the Central Coast's top stories of 2022
Here is a look back at ten of the most viewed and most watched stories of the past year here on the Central Coast
Santa Barbara Independent
Plans Afoot to Build 300 More Tiny Homes Across Santa Barbara County
On August 8, the first handful of people began trickling into the prefabricated tiny home village located on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street. Several months later, the DignityMoves’ transitional housing project is humming along at full capacity, offering a room of one’s own to 34 of some of the most chronically homeless and vulnerable individuals on the streets of downtown Santa Barbara without incident or controversy.
Santa Barbara Independent
What’s Cookin’ at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen
The ‘Indy’ video team gets a behind-the-scenes look at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen with Executive Director Anthony Carroccio. Read Callie Fausey’s full story here. For more information visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org. Music by Music_Unlimited via Pixabay. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single...
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley retires
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley declined to stand for reelection and will officially retire after swearing in her replacement District Attorney-elect John Savrnoch on Jan. 3 at 11 a. m. The post Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley retires appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara County Improves Drought Conditions This Week
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Santa Barbara County has improved drought conditions with the rainstorms this week. The monitor updated this past Thursday showing an improvement for most of the county from "Exceptional Drought" and "Extreme Drought" to "Severe Drought." The U.S. Drought Monitor categories are as follows:. None. D0-...
Disease nearly wiped out SLO County’s sea stars. Where does population stand now?
Community members are helping scientists monitor the struggling ochre sea star population, one colorful echinoderm at a time.
Paso Robles celebrates 2023 with a New Year’s Eve party, ball drop and bonfire
Hundreds turned out for the festivities despite the rainy weather.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Santa Barbara: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Dec. 18
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara in the last two weeks was $911. That’s $511 more than the Santa Barbara County median. In the past two weeks, a 2,442-square-foot home on El Cielito Road in Santa Barbara sold for $2,225,000. The figures in...
Beware of problematic rain hazards across the Central Coast amidst New Year’s weekend
Rain on the Central Coast has caused hazards to arise this New Years' weekend. The post Beware of problematic rain hazards across the Central Coast amidst New Year’s weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Resolving Cannabis Odor Issues in Carpinteria
The Santa Barbara Independent published five stories in the past few weeks covering various cannabis developments all in Carpinteria Valley. As president of CARP Growers, our local cannabis farmers group, I wanted to share the farming industry’s perspective on the state of local cannabis farming. Locally, the biggest challenge...
Mountain lion spotted in SLO woman’s driveway: ‘The cats live here too’
Despite the rain, mountain lions are still on the prowl in San Luis Obispo. Around dusk Thursday, a SLO resident spotted a cougar in her driveway off of Prefumo Canyon Road, according to her mother, Randi Montgomery. “My daughter just drove into her driveway and the mountain lion was right...
