Baltimore, MD

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update

The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Cowboys receive great news after beating the Titans

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared to have injured himself in the win over the Tennessee Titans. It put a scare in fans as the team took care of business in Nashville. Prescott, who has been more willing to use his legs in recent weeks, injured his lower body during...
NASHVILLE, TN
RavenCountry

Ravens — Steelers Week 17 Predictions

BALTIMORE — The pundits are mixed with the Ravens and Steelers predictions in Week 17. Analysis: "The Ravens have already qualified for the playoffs but likely need a win to stay in contention for the AFC North title. The Ravens could hand Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his first losing season with a victory. The Ravens managed to edge the Steelers on the road in the first meeting by playing solid defense and running the football. They'll stick to the script in the rematch."
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins

The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
RavenCountry

Top 5 Games in Ravens-Steelers Rivalry

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Steelers had some heated battles over the years, elevating the series into one of the NFL's best rivalries. The Steelers lead the all-time regular-season series, 29-24, also going 3-1 in the playoffs. Under Coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 15-17, including playoffs, and 7-7 in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Peyton Manning Reveals if He Wants to Be Head Coach of Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett. The team will have an extensive search to find their new head coach, but should the Broncos do something bold and go after Peyton Manning? TMZ Sports recently caught up with the former Broncos quarterback and asked him if he wanted to be the team's next head coach.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To ESPN's Unfortunate Peyton Manning Mistake

Fans watching the Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson were treated to plenty of shots featuring Peyton Manning watching his alma mater. Unfortunately, one of those shots featured a bit of misinformation. During the network's broadcast the cameras cut to Manning with a graphic that said he was a "1998 National Champion."
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Steelers vs Ravens

It’s the Steelers vs Ravens tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Steelers and Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
BALTIMORE, MD

