Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
WKTV
South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.
Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
$563,466 home in Manlius: See 96 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 96 home sales between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21. The data for Dec. 22 and 23 is currently unavailable due to the county’s host website being down. We will report the sales for those two days in a subsequent report. The most...
WKTV
Restricted parking areas in downtown Utica this weekend
UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica will be restricting parking in some of the public lots this upcoming weekend in preparation for the Bank of Utica New Year's Eve event. Vehicles will not be allowed in the surface lots that are adjacent to Hanna Park and City Hall. Parking will also not be allowed on the top level of the Washinton Street Garage.
localsyr.com
Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing
NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
See the most expensive homes sold in Onondaga County in 2022 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The price tag on the most expensive home sold in Onondaga County in 2022 totaled over $6.7 million, according to state and local real estate records. The top sale in the county this year was an estate belonging to Steven B. Kenan and Julie Abbott, which sold for $6.75 million to Al Crawford, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Bankers Healthcare Group. The home was sold as part of a divorce settlement.
Go Inside Central New York School That’s Been Abandoned Over 30 Years
Go inside an abandoned elementary school in Herkimer, New York that closed in the early 90s. Dan Laroe of Northeastern Abandoned Exploration toured the school; a place students once went to learn that now sits littered with memories and decay. A few desks, chairs, and lockers are still left behind. There's even a chalkboard with students' names that's been left untouched for more than 20 years.
newyorkalmanack.com
Oneida Lake Boat Launch Construction Starts
The boat launch will connect to Oneida Lake and provide additional access to the world-class fishing in Oneida Lake for all visitors, including people with disabilities. Plans for the boat launch include a two-lane, concrete ramp with floating docks, canoe/kayak launch, fishing pier, parking area with 24 car and 49 car/trailer spaces, including some accessible parking, and port-a-johns.
WHEC TV-10
Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
localsyr.com
Champions Birthdays: December 31, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The NewsChannel 9 team is wishing our Saturday, December 31, 2022 Champions a very happy birthday!. If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday.
Aqua Spa Float Center Temporarily Closed
Oswego, NY – Aqua Spa Float Center announced a temporary closure due to a water pipe break at the 120 E. First Street property in Oswego. Owners Tammy Wilkinson & Terry LeRoi say the 6,500 square foot facility will need to be dried out, sanitized and renovated in the coming days.
localsyr.com
December in Syracuse turns out warmer than normal
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) December 2022 featured some bouts of winter weather in Central New York but it ultimately came up on the mild side. Temperatures were a bit of a roller coaster ride for Syracuse in December. While not record-breaking, temperatures for almost the first half of the month were relatively mild highlighted by a couple of 50-degree days.
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Hochul rejects bill inspired by I-81 in Syracuse to ban new schools near highways
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill inspired by Syracuse residents living in the shadow of Interstate 81 that would have banned the construction of schools in New York within 500 feet of a highway. State lawmakers passed the Schools Impacted by Gross Highways Act (SIGH Act) in June, calling...
informnny.com
Syracuse Police increasing patrols on New Year’s Eve
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three Lives is a cocktail bar in Syracuse’s Armory Square that is all about fun and games, and they are ready for the New Year’s Eve crowds. “We have a shadow party, which is kind of a black apparel themed thing,” said Three Lives General Manager Alex Silver. “So, anybody that shows up in all black, gets in for free. Anybody that shows up in any colors on, not counting shoes, has to pay five dollars to get in.”
whcuradio.com
Ithaca firefighters extinguish Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center had to close for a brief period of time Friday morning for a fire. The Ithaca Fire Department says they extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Officials with the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center say the small blaze started in a load of recycling at the facility. It reopened around 1:00 p.m. The center will be open for regular hours next week, including Monday.
localsyr.com
CNY snow plow driver worked around the clock clearing snow in WNY
LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For Michael Johnson, growing up in LaFayette and now owning a plow business, clearing out snow is like second nature. So when a friend in Buffalo asked for help, he and his colleague Connor Horst didn’t hesitate. “My intention was to go out and...
What retail store is being built on busy commercial strip in DeWitt?
DeWitt, N.Y. – What’s being built along Erie Boulevard in DeWitt, near Starbucks and Dunkin’?. It’s a Sleep Number retail store, a national brand that sells mattresses, bedding, pillows and other items related to sleep.
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville Firefighters free trapped driver
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trapped driver is rescued in Cortland County. The Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to Highland Road just after 11:00 am Thursday for a reported vehicle rollover. Firefighters found the person conscious but entrapped. They used a hydraulic rescue tool to open the driver’s side side door in less than 5 minutes. The driver was transported to a medical facility for injuries.
waer.org
'Disney on Ice' brings world competitor-turned-Buzz Lightyear to Syracuse
A former competitive ice skater is living out his childhood dream in Syracuse this weekend as Disney on Ice comes to the region for New Year's weekend. The seven performances scheduled through Monday features dozens of Disney characters on the rink at the Oncenter War Memorial. The traveling show brings joy to children across the country, and around the world.
