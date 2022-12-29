Read full article on original website
2 Found Shot to Death Inside Orland Park Home
Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the two victims were involved...
Police respond to two separate Homewood shootings
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was rushed to surgery after getting shot in the head and chest Friday night in Homewood.Police officers found the victim on Race Street just after 9 p.m. A woman was also grazed by a bullet and was treated at a hospital.Additionally, a man was also found shot inside a car near Fifth Plaza and University Place just before midnight. Police believe the shooting may have happened on Lincoln Avenue.Another woman also suffered a graze wound.
Death of suburban baby ruled homicide; Police investigating
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-month-old Mount Prospect from injuries sustained two months prior. Zayden Chavez died Thursday at Lurie Children’s Hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide. According to the medical examiner, an autopsy revealed the baby died of complications from multiple injuries due […]
NBC Chicago
12-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Rollover Accident on I-55 Near Summit
A 12-year-old was killed after being involved in a rollover accident early Sunday on the Stevenson Expressway (I-55) near suburban Summit after a vehicle lost control and flipped over, officials say. According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded at 3:15 a.m. to a call of a single vehicle crash in...
cwbchicago.com
73-year-old man badly beaten and robbed after interrupting a package thief in Lakeview
Chicago — A 73-year-old Lakeview man remains hospitalized after he was severely beaten and robbed, apparently while confronting a package thief in his apartment building, according to Chicago police and a source. It happened around 8:30 Thursday morning in the 700 block of West California Terrace, a short, gated...
Photo released in South Side hit-and-run crash that killed man pushing wheelchair
The vehicle was last seen going northbound on Morgan Street from 83rd Street.
10-Year-Old Shot in Face in Back of the Yards
A 10-year-old boy was shot in the face Saturday night while sitting in a living room in Back of the Yards, police said. The boy was with several other children in the home when a gun went off and he was shot, according to Chicago police. He was taken to...
wglc.net
Missing Mendota man found deceased
MENDOTA – A Mendota man who was reported missing last week was found deceased within a couple blocks of his residence. On Friday night authorities were notified that 65-year-old William Minder was missing. The Mendota Police Department say that he was later found a few blocks from his residence deceased. The LaSalle County Coroners Office and the Mendota Police Department are investigating the cause of his death and at this time no foul play suspected.
No one shot after gunman opens fire following physical fight at family amusement center in Waukegan
At least one person was injured in a fight inside People’s Choice Family Fun Center in Waukegan that led to a shooting in the parking lot, police and witnesses said. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 6:30 p.m. Friday to The People’s Choice Family Fun Center, 2650 Belvidere Road. It was […]
fox32chicago.com
Second boy charged with carjacking 68-year-old at gunpoint at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A second teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Englewood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station on Dec. 5 in the 6600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said in a statement.
Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
cwbchicago.com
Shootout leaves 1 dead, another injured at West Town hookah lounge, police say
Chicago — A shootout left one man dead and another injured at a hookah lounge on the border of West Town and Wicker Park early on New Year’s Day, Chicago police said. A man tried to enter The Lyon’s Den, 2123 West Division, while brandishing a handgun around 1:30 a.m. and then exchanged gunfire with the victims, according to a media statement from Chicago police.
WSPY NEWS
Plainfield police investigating crash that resulted in the death of seventeen-year-old
The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a seventeen-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police say it happened just before 6:30 in the area of 143rd Street just west of Frontage Road. A vehicle being driven by the teen had left the road and crashed...
starvedrock.media
Mendota Police Blotter
On Thursday at about 5pm, Mendota Police Department stopped 20 year old Cortez C. Nathan, of 4152 Chandan BLVD, Poplar Grove. He was arrested for allegedly Driving with a suspended license. Nathan was taken to the Mendota Police Department, where he was released with a mandatory court date of February 2, 2023 at the LaSalle County Courthouse.
WSPY NEWS
Chicago man arrested after fighting police
A Chicago man is facing a bevy of charges after allegedly fighting with two groups of police early Friday morning. Police also claim that 25-year-old Willlie Turner was armed with a fully automatic firearm at the time. According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy had pulled Turner over...
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting at University Park apartment, police say
One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at a University Park Housing Complex Friday.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man killed in crash with tree
An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
Intoxicated driver arrested after Metra train hits his vehicle in North Chicago, officials say
An accused drunk driver was arrested after his car got stuck on the railroad tracks and a Metra train, which was occupied with passengers, struck the car in North Chicago Friday evening. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Sheridan Road in North Chicago. Metra train 370 […]
Firefighter injured, 4 families displaced in New Year's Eve fire in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire at a Skokie three flat leaves a firefighter hurt and four families displaced. The fire started just as the people inside were ringing in the new year. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported from the scene with how it started. We know at least four families are displaced, but the good news is no one was hurt.Flames were pouring out of the three-story building that fire officials say was occupied at time the fire started. We know it began on the first floor close to the front of the building.Residents from inside the unit where the fire started, they say it happened accidentally with a candle."We were toasting each other for New Years, and a candle got too close to the tree and it just went up in flames instantaneously," said resident Mara Lazda. "All I can say is, 2023 is not getting off to a good start for us."One firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, we're told they will be okay.We know one cat was rescued from fire but one cat is still missing from the house.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
