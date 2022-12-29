SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire at a Skokie three flat leaves a firefighter hurt and four families displaced. The fire started just as the people inside were ringing in the new year. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported from the scene with how it started. We know at least four families are displaced, but the good news is no one was hurt.Flames were pouring out of the three-story building that fire officials say was occupied at time the fire started. We know it began on the first floor close to the front of the building.Residents from inside the unit where the fire started, they say it happened accidentally with a candle."We were toasting each other for New Years, and a candle got too close to the tree and it just went up in flames instantaneously," said resident Mara Lazda. "All I can say is, 2023 is not getting off to a good start for us."One firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, we're told they will be okay.We know one cat was rescued from fire but one cat is still missing from the house.

