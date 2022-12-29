Read full article on original website
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho RestaurantS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City bakeries to close, more victims of historic inflation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ten dollars a doughnut? The Big O Doughnuts shop in Salt Lake City says that’s the price they would need to charge to stay in business. 2022’s runaway inflation continues to mount up casualties. “The math just doesn’t add up, everything is...
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
Pallas’s cat: Salt Lake City’s top trending animal on Google in 2022
The Pallas's cat, otherwise known as the Manul, Steppe cat, or Rock Wildcat, was the Salt Lake City area's most-searched animal on Google in 2022.
Hero K-9 military dog honored with statue being sculpted by Salt Lake City artist
SALT LAKE CITY — There is something to be said about an artist who obsesses over every little detail. Lena Toritch has sculpted several dogs in her career inside her Salt Lake City studio, but Layka is about as special as any she has done before. “This statue has...
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws
Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical
Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
Big snow day on New Year's Day for Utah's mountains, northern valleys
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow. Northern Utah woke up to several inches of snow and a winter storm warning for much of the Wasatch Front. And the snow just kept coming. "Alta's had 22...
Listing at $14.4 Million, Two Creeks Ranch in Park City Utah Showcases The Ultimate Mountain Lifestyle with Resort Like Amenities
3967 N Two Creeks Lane Home in Park City, Utah for Sale. 3967 N Two Creeks Lane, Park City, Utah is a mountain-modern home sets the stage for special gatherings and moments with family and friends while creating a wonderful backdrop for lifetime memories. This Home in Park City offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3967 N Two Creeks Lane, please contact Paul Benson (Phone: 435-640-7441) & Marcus C Wood (Phone: 435-741-9033) at Engel & Voelkers Park City for full support and perfect service.
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
Salt Lake City police investigating shooting that injured 2 in Poplar Grove
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people sustained minor injuries in a shooting Saturday night in Poplar Grove, Salt Lake City police confirmed. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 10 p.m. near 500 South and Wright Circle. “Two people have minor injuries....
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Salt Lake City, Ut. - Utah's largest city and state capital, Salt Lake City, is the fifth fastest-growing metro in the United States. One of the biggest drivers for that growth is jobs - good-paying jobs - and lots of them.
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays
18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: UDOT announces Emergency Alerts, Road Weather Alert for Monday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the majority of Utah mountains for the remainder of Sunday through Monday morning. According to 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts, this means an accumulation of another 2 to six inches of snow along the Wasatch Front. Saturday...
