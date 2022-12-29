Read full article on original website
Mick Foley Believes Chyna Could Have Become WWE Champion
Mick Foley believes there was a genuine possibility Chyna could have become WWE World Champion. Joanie "Chyna" Laurer, rose to stardom in the WWE Attitude Era. As the bodyguard for Triple H, Chyna eventually became a wrestler in her own right and broke through glass ceilings as she began to wrestle men, eventually becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE No Mercy 1999. Before her Intercontinental Championship victory, Chyna was briefly the number one contender for the WWE Championship and was scheduled to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 WWE SummerSlam event.
Tony Khan: I Would Love For Paige VanZant To Fight Again In AEW, She's Awesome
Tony Khan says he'd like to see Paige VanZant return to AEW for the right opponent. VanZant, a former UFC fighter who later signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, started appearing on AEW TV in 2021; she appeared alongside fighters from American Top Team on the September 15 episode of AEW Dynamite. VanZant then made a few appearances on AEW programming and signed with the company in March 2022. VanZant started feuding with Tay Conti and made her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. There, she teamed up with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to defeat Conti, Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian. VanZant hasn't appeared on AEW TV since the pay-per-view.
Cena returns, Wrestle Kingdom preview, Dynamite changes in Denver, Goodbye 2022! | Grapsody 12/31/22
Closing out 2022 with Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talking wrestling news and the world at large for December 31st, 2022!
More On WWE's Lack Of Interest In Alberto Del Rio
It's that time of year again. Several years removed from Alberto Del Rio running over Santa to start a babyface run, the annual tradition continues -- Del Rio has talked about WWE's interest in him. Except this time, there's a little more honesty, and he admitted to Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co that he'd not spoken with the new regime. He elaborated and said that in the past he'd spoken to John Laurinaitis about coming in.
Jay White: Whatever Will Ospreay Wants To Do Is Never Going To Be As Important As What I Do In NJPW
Jay White discusses his goals in NJPW compared to those of Will Ospreay after being questioned about Ospreay defending his championship more times than White has. This year's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event is headlined by a double main event. The first of two main events will feature Will Ospreay defending his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Kenny Omega and the second main event will see Jay White defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada.
Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her Triumphant Return On 12/30 WWE SmackDown, Says She's Back Home
Charlotte Flair discusses her return and her title win. On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Flair returned and shockingly defeated Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair hadn't been seen on SmackDown since she lost the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, but she returned and concluded 2022 with a bang on Friday night.
Backstage News, Notes, Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown December 19-23
- Street Profits vs. Judgment Day: Petey Boy Williams. - Akira Tozawa vs. Rhea Ripley: Little Petey Pump, Petey Williams. - Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins vs. Usos: Jason Jordan. - Roman Reigns was not physically at WWE Raw. His segment was filmed Friday at WWE Smackdown. - Those that...
Preliminary Viewership For 12/30 WWE SmackDown Hits Over 2.4 Million Viewers
The preliminary numbers for WWE SmackDown on December 30 are in. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE SmackDown posted 2.441 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This tops the final viewership number for the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.376 million viewers. Preliminary numbers for last Friday's episode were not listed.
More On Bronson Reed's WWE Return
Bronson Reed, also known as Jonah, is back in WWE. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported way back in mid-August that WWE was interested in him, which we later confirmed. However, a deal wasn't signed until well after, and Bronson continued to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling until October. We're told that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he stayed. We'd long been told that Bronson Reed was a priority hire for Triple H when he gained power within WWE. We can confirm he's been inked to a contract. He is done with New Japan Pro Wrestling unless WWE brokers a deal to allow it, which hasn't been done yet.
Backstage Reaction, Producer For AEW Dynamite Main Event Between Hikaru Shida And Jamie Hayter
Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.
2023 WWE Brand Transaction Tracker: Trades, Free Agents, More For Raw And Smackdown
Want to keep track of all the WWE trades? You're in luck. Fightful will now keep a running list here in our resources section to go along with the updated rosters, contracts and inactive lists. 2023. 2023 WWE Raw Call Ups. 2023 WWE Smackdown Call Ups. 2023 NXT Call Ups.
More On Tasha Steelz Re-Signing With IMPACT, When Her Deal Was Up
Tasha Steelz is staying with IMPACT Wrestling, as they revealed she's signed a new contract. Fightful Select was told that the deal is a multi-year contract, and that IMPACT Wrestling didn't even want her to get to her free agency period. Originally, Steelz's contract was set to expire in April 2023, but IMPACT Wrestling signed her well over four months before she would have been able to hit that period. IMPACT has made it a priority to re-up several of their wrestlers that had their first national television exposure on IMPACT.
Jay White SHOOTS SOFTLY On Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, Alex Shelley, More
"Switchblade" Jay White has a target on his back and isn't afraid to make enemies in the business as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. However, there is a soft side to "Switchblade" and he can say nice things about people. Sometimes. SHOOTING SOFTLY is back with Jay White, who has...
Tony Khan Discusses Keeping The Balance Between Homegrown & Established Talent In AEW
Tony Khan talks the current balance in AEW between homegrown talent and established talent. When All Elite Wrestling was first founded in 2019, the roster was full of talent that established themselves in either a major company or on the independent scene. There was also a few names on the roster that were rather unknown, but most of those talent made their way up the ladder fairly quickly and went on to become champions in AEW.
Cain Velasquez Calls Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE 'Professional And A Little Uncomfortable'
Cain Velasquez has not been back in a WWE ring since Performing at a live event in Mexico alongside Rey Mysterio in 2019. In a major capacity, Cain Velasquez's only WWE match on pay-per-view was his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. A short affair...
John Cena Thanks The Fans After 12/30 WWE SmackDown Victory
John Cena got one last match in. Cena returned to the ring on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and keeping his streak alive. Cena had wrestled at least one match every year since debuting in 2002, but the streak was in jeopardy with no matches under his belt in 2022.
Edge Had Limited Dates In Current WWE Deal
Edge had a great homecoming to Toronto in the main event of WWE Raw on August 22, but wasn't around each week to build up to the match with Judgment Day's Damian Priest, or the Finn Balor Extreme Rules match, and hasn't been seen since. WWE sources confirmed that Edge...
Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Mike Bailey & More Win At The 2022 Best Of IMPACT Awards Show
Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt presented a special edition of IMPACT Wrestling where they recapped the best moments of IMPACT Wrestling across the year 2022. Within this show, they gifted the awards for the best performers & moments of IMPACT's calendar year, with current IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander & current IMPACT Knockout's Champion Jordynne Grace among the list of winners.
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her WWE Return, Oney Lorcan Update, More | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 1, 2023:. - Charlotte Flair returned on the final WWE SmackDown of 2022, and on Twitter, she sent a message to the fans saying that she's missed everyone and she's ready to give her blood, sweat, and tears again. - Biff...
