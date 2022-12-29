ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU Defensive Back hints at final game with the Seminoles

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ia3M7_0jxtCEji00

Could this be the final college game of Jammie Robinson's career?

There are still players across Florida State's roster that have decisions to make following the Cheez-It Bowl contest against Oklahoma on Thursday night. Three names stand out for the Seminoles at this time - safety Jammie Robinson, defensive end Jared Verse, and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett.

All three players have been debating their futures and weighing the risks and rewards of staying at Florida State or declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Robinson has been the most vocal of the bunch, stating that the Seminoles' win over Florida was his final game in Doak Campbell Stadium back in November. Regardless, he never wavered about playing in FSU's bowl game against the Sooners, seemingly wanting to finish his college career on the right note.

On Thursday afternoon, Robinson provided another hint that the postseason matchup will be his final game at the collegiate level. He kept it pretty simple on social media, stating cryptically, 'Last 1.'

Earlier in the week, Robinson detailed his mindset as he moves towards an official decision about his future.

“Nah. Honestly, I’ve been just football-minded,” Robinson said. “Like I’m here; I’m with my brothers right now. Because I know when it’s over with, it’s going to be over with, and I’m going to miss it. So, right now, I ain’t going to try and miss it. I’m going to cherish every moment that I got with my brothers and just day by day with it. That’s what type of guy I am.

“Once the game is over with, then I’ll be answering phone calls and seeing what it is," Robinson continued. "But, right now, I’m here, just ready to get this tenth win. It’s only been 24 10-win seasons; we’re trying to make it 25. That’s what we’re focused on. We already won the state. Now it’s time to win a bowl game and see what’s next.”

The Georgia native has led Florida State in tackles over the last two years while developing into a crucial piece of Adam Fuller's defense. He was the first back-to-back first-team All-ACC selection at defensive back for the program since Jalen Ramsey in 2016. Robinson recorded 86 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, and an interception during the regular season.

Florida State and Oklahoma will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MountaineerMaven

Florida State LB Transfer Amari Gainer Makes Decision

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 'Bad Call' In The Fiesta Bowl

There have been plenty of exciting plays from the first half of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU. Unfortunately, they're being overshadowed by a controversial call. During the second quarter of play, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson. At least the entire sports world thought it was a touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football Player Killed In Tragic Accident

Late Friday night, the football was received some devastating news when a BYU football player passed away. Sione Veikoso, an offensive lineman for the Cougars, passed away following a construction accident, according to a statement from the team. He was just 22 years old. "BYU has learned of the death...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
2K+
Followers
957
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy