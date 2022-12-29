Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Bear Burglars Busted
The Shell gas station on Pulaski Highway has had a stolen car drive through its front door on December 28... and the 30th. The same men, Roy Hayes and Michael Parker, allegedly stole merchandise each time with only one difference: in each of the crimes, they used a different stolen vehicle.
firststateupdate.com
Man Arrives At Hospital Shot Friday Afternoon
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:01 p.m., in the 2200 block of Jessup Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with...
firststateupdate.com
17-Year-Old Shot In Wilmington Early News Year’s Day
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:34 a.m., in the 700 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
Person dies in crash after not pulling over for police in Cecil County
An independent investigation is being open for a deadly crash following an attempted traffic stop in Cecil County.
firststateupdate.com
19-Year-Old Facing Murder Charge In Fairfax Stabbing Death
The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred yesterday evening at a Wilmington hotel. Officials said on December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:03 p.m., troopers responded to the SureStay Plus Hotel, located at 1807 Concord Pike in Wilmington, regarding a subject who had been stabbed. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle had been sharing a room at the hotel with a 26-year-old woman from Philadelphia. The two began arguing in the room, which led to Nartey becoming angry and stabbing the victim several times with a kitchen knife. Nartey then called 9-1-1 to report what had occurred police said.
Man ejected from vehicle, killed after crash on I-495 in Wilmington
The passenger was thrown from the vehicle. He went over a bridge and down a 50-foot embankment.
WBOC
Pedestrian Killed in Lewes Crash
LEWES, Del. - A Pennsylvania man is dead after being struck by a car while crossing a highway. According to Delaware Police, on Dec. 30 around 9:53 p.m. a truck was driving south on Coastal Highway south of Postal Lane when a man walked across the highway, directly in its path. Police say the man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing.
WMDT.com
Pennsylvania man hit, killed by truck in Lewes
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened in Lewes on Friday night. Around 9:53 p.m., police say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway near Postal Lane. At the same time, police say a male subject was was crossing the highway. The man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing, and walked into the path of the truck, say police.
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia woman fatally stabbed in Wilmington hotel room; New Castle man charged
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 19-year-old New Castle man has been charged with murder after, police say, he stabbed a Philadelphia woman to death in a Wilmington hotel room, then called 911 to report it. Authorities say Delaware State Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the SureStay Plus...
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
WGMD Radio
Milford Police Arrest Intoxicated Man for Shooting at Cars
A 65-year-old Milford man is facing numerous felony charges following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Milford. At just after 6:30 that evening, police went over to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court. They learned that a man identified as E. Keith Hudson walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag. He then called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot someone. Two family members approached Hudson, and then he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them. According to police, Hudson then shot at three different cars driven by three women. The gunfire did not strike anyone, and no one was hurt.
WGMD Radio
Fatal Crash in Wicomico County Under Investigation
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred last night on Bethel Road in Willards. A trooper from the Maryland State Police Barrack “E” arrived on the scene at around 8:30 and found that the driver, identified as Kevin Michael Lewis, was not breathing. Paramedics arrived and pronounced Lewis dead. According to the investigation, Lewis headed north on Bethel Road when for some reason, he drove off the road and collided with a utility pole before entering a field and crashing through a wooden crop irrigation structure. If anyone has any information that may assist in this investigation, please contact Deputy First Class E. Kolb at 410-548-4891.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Seaford woman charged with taking more than $50,000 from Christian thrift store; 2nd suspect sought
An 11 month investigation led to the arrest of a Seaford woman on charges of embezzling more than $50,000 from a Millsboro charitable thrift store. Millsboro Police officers arrested Kayla McDonald, who was charged with:. – Theft by false pretense over $1,500. – Conspiracy 2nd degree. – Falsifying Business Records.
WBOC
Two Minivans And One Type 'A' School Bus Stolen From Wicomico County Board Of Education
Thieves hit the Wicomico County School Board of Education parking lot earlier this week. The thieves stole three vehicles, two minivans and a type "A" school bus.
Man on motorbike struck by hit-and-run driver in Cranston Heights
Police in New Castle County, Delaware are trying to track down the driver who struck a man on a motorbike, then drove off.
WMDT.com
Early morning Frederica house fire caused by fireworks, say investigators
FREDERICA, Del. – An early morning house fire in Frederica has been deemed accidental. The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tidewater Court near Frederica Road. The Frederica Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene, finding an active fire on the outside of the home. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says the flames were moving inside.
Repairman crushed to death by machinery at Cecil County Landfill
The Sheriff's Office said a repairman died after being crushed by a piece of heavy machinery at the landfill on Old East Philadelphia Road in Elkton.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in the Wilmington area that resulted in the arrest of Christopher McCabe, 29, of Newark, DE for vehicular assault. On December 27, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling Ogletown Stanton Road...
WBOC
DSP: Road Closed for Deadly Accident in Lewes
LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police say the southbound lane on Coastal Highway at Postal Lane is closed for a fatal accident. DSP tweeted the announcement Friday night. More information will be released as it becomes available.
WBOC
Heavy Winds and Old Doors Are Not a Good Mix
Few days ago, one of the big bay doors at the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company collapsed. It's forced firefighters to adapt to a 'new normal' until the door is replaced.
