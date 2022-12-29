ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, MD

WDEL 1150AM

Bear Burglars Busted

The Shell gas station on Pulaski Highway has had a stolen car drive through its front door on December 28... and the 30th. The same men, Roy Hayes and Michael Parker, allegedly stole merchandise each time with only one difference: in each of the crimes, they used a different stolen vehicle.
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Arrives At Hospital Shot Friday Afternoon

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:01 p.m., in the 2200 block of Jessup Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

17-Year-Old Shot In Wilmington Early News Year’s Day

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:34 a.m., in the 700 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

19-Year-Old Facing Murder Charge In Fairfax Stabbing Death

The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred yesterday evening at a Wilmington hotel. Officials said on December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:03 p.m., troopers responded to the SureStay Plus Hotel, located at 1807 Concord Pike in Wilmington, regarding a subject who had been stabbed. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle had been sharing a room at the hotel with a 26-year-old woman from Philadelphia. The two began arguing in the room, which led to Nartey becoming angry and stabbing the victim several times with a kitchen knife. Nartey then called 9-1-1 to report what had occurred police said.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Pedestrian Killed in Lewes Crash

LEWES, Del. - A Pennsylvania man is dead after being struck by a car while crossing a highway. According to Delaware Police, on Dec. 30 around 9:53 p.m. a truck was driving south on Coastal Highway south of Postal Lane when a man walked across the highway, directly in its path. Police say the man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

WGMD Radio

Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle

A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WGMD Radio

Milford Police Arrest Intoxicated Man for Shooting at Cars

A 65-year-old Milford man is facing numerous felony charges following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Milford. At just after 6:30 that evening, police went over to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court. They learned that a man identified as E. Keith Hudson walked away from his home carrying a firearm in a bag. He then called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot someone. Two family members approached Hudson, and then he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them. According to police, Hudson then shot at three different cars driven by three women. The gunfire did not strike anyone, and no one was hurt.
MILFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

Fatal Crash in Wicomico County Under Investigation

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred last night on Bethel Road in Willards. A trooper from the Maryland State Police Barrack “E” arrived on the scene at around 8:30 and found that the driver, identified as Kevin Michael Lewis, was not breathing. Paramedics arrived and pronounced Lewis dead. According to the investigation, Lewis headed north on Bethel Road when for some reason, he drove off the road and collided with a utility pole before entering a field and crashing through a wooden crop irrigation structure. If anyone has any information that may assist in this investigation, please contact Deputy First Class E. Kolb at 410-548-4891.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Early morning Frederica house fire caused by fireworks, say investigators

FREDERICA, Del. – An early morning house fire in Frederica has been deemed accidental. The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tidewater Court near Frederica Road. The Frederica Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene, finding an active fire on the outside of the home. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says the flames were moving inside.
FREDERICA, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in the Wilmington area that resulted in the arrest of Christopher McCabe, 29, of Newark, DE for vehicular assault. On December 27, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling Ogletown Stanton Road...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

DSP: Road Closed for Deadly Accident in Lewes

LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police say the southbound lane on Coastal Highway at Postal Lane is closed for a fatal accident. DSP tweeted the announcement Friday night. More information will be released as it becomes available.
LEWES, DE

