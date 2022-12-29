ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pele has died at the age of 82

By Mark White
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGCZ8_0jxtBjru00

Brazilian legend Pele has passed away at the age of 82. A medical report just before Christmas showed that he was being treated for cardiac and renal dysfunction after battling colon cancer since September 2021.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game and the only man to have won the World Cup three times, the world is now mourning the sad passing of a striker who netted 1,279 goals in 1,363 games.

Pele was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Santos in Santos in 1940 – and originally hated his nickname of ‘Pele’, given to him apparently because of the way he pronounced his favourite player, Bile. He was given his first professional contract at the age of 16 and by 17, he was going to the World Cup with Brazil in 1958.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BE1Nq_0jxtBjru00

Pele celebrates winning the World Cup in 1970 (Image credit: Getty)

He became the youngest player to play in a World Cup final match at 17 years and 249 days in 1958 – and subsequently, became the youngest scorer ever in a final. He is still only one of two teenagers to have scored in the World Cup final, the other being Kylian Mbappe. Throughout the 1960s, he would become the first great superstar of the game during a golden era for Santos: he led the club to the 1962 and 1963 Copa Libertadores along with the 1962 and 1963 Intercontinental Cup.

In 1962, Pele was a member of the last team to retain the World Cup. Eight years later, he was a central figure in the Selecao’s attack when Brazil lifted their third trophy; he assisted the iconic goal that Carlos Alberto scored in the final and later in the 1970s, moved to New York Cosmos from Santos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYRxt_0jxtBjru00

Pele in action in 1962 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pele is also credited with innovations such as the “rainbow flick” and coining the phrase, “the beautiful game” in relation to football, while some of the greats of the game have regarded him as the greatest footballer of all time.

Johan Cruyff described Pele as “the only footballer who surpassed the boundaries of logic”, Frank Beckenbauer claimed Pele, “is the greatest player of all time. He reigned supreme for 20 years. There's no one to compare with him”, while Ferenc Puskas “refuse[d] to classify him as a player”.

Pele leaves a lifetime of memories and will be sorely missed by all he inspired.

Related
StyleCaster

Pelé Had 7 Kids With 4 Women Before His Death—See All His Children & Where They Are Now

He may have been known as one of the greatest international football players of all time, but to Pelé’s kids, he was just their dad. Pelé, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was born on October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil. His professional international football career started as a teenager when he started playing for Santos Futbol Clube at 15 years old and Brazil’s national team at 16 years old. Pelé earned the nickname O Rei—”The King” in Portuguese—after he won his first FIFA World Cup with Brazil’s national team in 1958. He won his second...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on bonkers Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr FC, and while it marks the end of his playing career in Europe, it doesn’t look like he has any problem with it. In fact, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to join a different league at this point of his career, adding that the vision of Al-Nassr has motivated him to jump on the opportunity they have given him.
CBS Sports

Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw

As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
The Independent

Cliff Jones: Wales had never heard of Pele before 1958 World Cup encounter

Cliff Jones admits Wales had never heard of Pele before the Brazilian destroyed their World Cup dream in 1958.Pele was only 17 when he burst onto the scene in Sweden in sensational fashion, scoring six goals as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time.But Pele – who died on Thursday at the age of 82 – did not play until Brazil’s third match of the tournament against the Soviet Union because of a knee injury.He had arrived in the quarter-final as an unknown quantity to Welsh opponents missing their own star man John Charles through injury.Pele, however, produced...
kalkinemedia.com

Italian football to hold minute's silence for Pele

Italy's Football Federation (FIGC) called for a minute's silence to be held before matches on Friday and next week in memory of Brazil legend Pele following his death aged 82. "On the occasion of all the friendly matches scheduled for today, Friday December 30, and on the 16th day of the Serie A on Wednesday January 4, the FIGC has arranged a minute's silence to remember Pele," it said in a statement.
France 24

Brazil starts three days of mourning for legendary footballer Pelé

Tributes poured in from across Brazil and beyond Friday for football legend Pele, as the country held three days of mourning for the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time after his death at age 82. Emotional Brazilians flocked to the Sao Paulo hospital where "O Rei" (The...
Comments / 0

