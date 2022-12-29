ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

247Sports

UNC Leaves Pittsburgh Lugging Frustration Into the New Year

PITTSBURGH — Reading the North Carolina locker room didn’t require a masterful level of comprehension after the 25th-ranked Tar Heels’ stumbling second half stuck them with a 76-74 loss at Pittsburgh. From big man Armando Bacot’s frankness with the questions he fielded to forward Pete Nance’s practical...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball grad transfer makes program history

Not even legendary Duke basketball big man Christian Laettner matched the stat line that Ryan Young put together for the No. 17 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) in their 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday. Young, a 23-year-old with a year of...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

NC State kicker Christopher Dunn breaks NCAA all-time FG record

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Duke's Mayo Bowl didn't go as planned for NC State, but it was the perfect finish for the best kicker in program history. Not only did Christopher Dunn further shatter his own single-season and career record, he also surpassed the NCAA record with his 97th field goal of his illustrious career.
RALEIGH, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Recruits React to Pitt Win Over UNC: “It Was an Unbelievable Atmosphere”

As Pitt took down North Carolina in front of a loud Petersen Events Center on Friday, there were several very important fans in attendance sitting behind the basket. Recruits from all classes were in attendance after being invited down by Pitt. Two five stars, two four stars, some of the best young local prospects were in the building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Local Recruits Heading to Pitt for North Carolina Game

As Pitt takes on North Carolina on Friday, several local recruits will be in attendance for the matchup. Meleek Thomas and Amere Brown will both be in attendance for the game. Thomas is a five-star prospect out of Lincoln Park who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation holds offers from Pitt, Indiana, Missouri, and more, and has earned interest from programs such as Duke and Kansas. On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was out at CCBC watching Thomas play for Lincoln Park in a big WPIAL matchup against Laurel Highlands in which he dropped 20 points.
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

NC State Star LB Payton Wilson Makes His Decision On 2023

NC State linebacker Payton Wilson has made his decision. Here is his official announcement of his intentions for next year. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the annoucement and in a few minutes we will have live the full interview with Wilson.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'

You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
MORGANTOWN, WV
jocoreport.com

Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
LEE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Amazon center to open in 2023 in Fayetteville

Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says the company still plans to open its 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment facility there. Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

