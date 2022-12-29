ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Being Evaluated for Lower-Body Injury

By Nick Horwat
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins are already down a couple of defenseman and might be missing another.

PITTSBURGH - After suffering two of their worst defeats of the 2022-23 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to deal with an increasing number of injuries.

Following their loss to the Detroit Red Wings, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said that defenseman Kris Letang was being evaluated for a lower-body injury.

Letang joins a growing list of injured defensemen as the Penguins are already down Jeff Petry and Chad Ruhwedel.

The team recently recalled Ty Smith and Mark Friedman from the AHL to fill the roster spots.

Friedman appeared in his first game of the season against the Red Wings, and if Letang is unable to play agains the New Jersey Devils, it’s likely Smith makes his Penguins debut.

“You always feel for guys when they get banged up,” Sullivan said. “These guys, they’re wired to want to play.”

Letang recently missed a handful of games after suffering the second stroke of his life but came back to the lineup without missing a beat.

Since returning to the ice, Letang has played in eight games and recorded four points (1G-3A).

On the season, Letang has reached 16 points (2G-14A) in 29 games.

