ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

A court case once forced county officials to support indigent care at Madera’s hospital

By Daniel O. Jamison
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QkcDq_0jxtB8UO00

I began practicing law in 1978. Now retired, I can relate the early history of the Madera Community Hospital vs. the County of Madera. This is relevant given the imminent closure of Madera’s hospital due to financial challenges.

Madera County closed its county hospital in 1971 while Fresno and other counties continued to own and operate county hospitals. Madera Community Hospital opened as a private nonprofit hospital in 1976, and sought financial assistance from the county, which offered some for one year, but then insisted that the expansion of Medi-Cal to certain adults in the early 1970s relieved the county of any further obligation. The 1984 California Court of Appeal case of Madera Community Hospital v. County of Madera, which I briefed and argued, describes what followed:

“Hospital filed its petition primarily to compel County to adopt standards for the medical aid and care of the indigent and poor within Madera County as required by sections 17000 and 17001 of the Welfare and Institutions Code. Legally sufficient standards could, in turn, require reimbursement to Hospital in accordance with such standards for the reasonable value of hospital and medical care previously provided by Hospital to indigent residents of Madera County.

“Hospital … has operated in the County of Madera and is that county’s largest and most fully equipped acute care general hospital providing emergency outpatient, inpatient and nonemergency hospital and medical care to all members of the public. Among the persons obtaining medical care from Hospital are indigent persons and those described as the ‘medically dependent poor,’ persons who have no independent means of paying for the services which they receive.

“Prior to 1971 County met its duty to provide medical aid and care for its indigent residents by the maintenance of a county hospital.

“On October 20, 1980, County adopted resolution No. 80-468, which purports to represent standards adopted for the aid and care of indigent and dependent poor residents of the County of Madera. This resolution contains no reference whatsoever to medical care and services.

“We therefore conclude that Madera County Ordinance No. 353 is inadequate as a matter of law to satisfy the responsibility of County, under Welfare and Institutions Code section 17001, to adopt standards of aid and care for the indigent and medically dependent poor. The … trial court is directed to issue its writ of mandate, compelling the Board of Supervisors of Madera County to adopt standards for the medical care of indigent and dependent poor residents of County. The trial court is further directed to retain jurisdiction of this action following the issuance of its writ to ascertain the legal adequacy of such standards promulgated by County ….”

Madera County officials then adopted standards that were meaningless obfuscation. Biding our time, the hospital kept extensive records that documented the people who refused to sign up for Medi-Cal, but were likely indigent and not just bad debt, and those who were likely indigent but did not qualify for the state program.

This overwhelming evidence was introduced at trial in 1988. The court found the standards grossly deficient and firmly ordered the county to adopt adequate new standards that took Madera Community Hospital, which was in effect the de facto county hospital, into account.

There followed extensive negotiations with the county administrative officer. He noted the difficulties the county faced: does it spend $80,000 for a new fire truck needed for the foothills or for the hospital. I sympathized with how government must determine who gets what from limited resources, but the law is the law.

Ultimately, the hospital and county entered into a contract that, as I recall, provided for certain financial support and the stationing of county personnel at the hospital to sign up people who otherwise would not sign up for Medi-Cal. To my knowledge, this contract worked reasonably well for at least 10 years. In the early 2000s, I represented the hospital again in an unrelated lawsuit brought by a doctor. I recall how clean and well run the hospital appeared to be. That was the last time I represented the hospital.

I count my helping the hospital as one of the highlights of my career. The hospital’s failure brings great sadness.

Daniel O. Jamison is a retired attorney in Fresno.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QcIE6_0jxtB8UO00
Dan Jamison Fresno Bee file

Comments / 2

Related
GV Wire

Jaywalking Becomes Legal Sunday as Many New State Laws Take Effect

Jaywalking becomes legal in California starting Sunday. Assembly Bill 2147 no longer makes crossing a street outside a crosswalk a crime — as long as it is safe. It is unlikely to free up time for Clovis and Fresno traffic cops. Clovis police had issued nine jaywalking citations through...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on San Benito Avenue in Fresno County

On the afternoon of Thursday, December 29, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car crash near Panoche Road in Fresno County. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on San Benito Avenue in the vicinity of Panoche Road near Mendota, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET

The recount process for the 16th State Senate District is closer to an end

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results. The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau Asks for Public’s Assistance Locating Next-of-Kin for Jeff Michael Martinez and Richard Carter Watson

December 31, 2022 – The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau needs the public’s help locating relatives of 55-year-old Jeff Michael Martinez and 71-year-old Richard Carter Watson. The Coroner’s Office has searched numerous personal records, but their attempts to find their relatives have been unsuccessful. It is...
KMPH.com

Multiple arrests after pound of meth, gun found at Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple arrests were made after over a pound of meth and a gun was found at an apartment in Fresno. Officers were patrolling the area of Blackstone and Dakota Avenues when they say they saw a man jump a fence and go into an apartment through a back window.
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
15K+
Followers
296
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy