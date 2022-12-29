Read full article on original website
'Yellowstone' Star Piper Perabo Calls Kevin Costner a 'Pro' At Kissing
Yellowstone fans were met with a romantic surprise after season 5, episode 7 of the Paramount Network western drama: John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) finally made good on their flirtatious advances. They kissed, and with that kiss brought a whole new world of change and questions with it. But was it a simulated kiss, since it was behind a hat and all? And did Costner actually know what he was doing? According to actress Piper Perabo, he certainly did.
'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Shares the Secret to Kissing in a Cowboy Hat
Lainey Wilson is one of country music's top stars of 2022, and she's also establishing herself as an actress by starring on the current season of Paramount Network's Yellowstone. Fittingly, the singer plays the character of Abby, a singer who visits the ranch and soon begins a relationship with cowboy Ryan (Ian Bohen). Viewers have gotten to see their love story play out through the season, and things have even gotten a bit steamy, with a few kisses being shared between the two. In addition to having to learn how to act in a drama for the first time, Wilson has had to learn how to kiss on camera.
Netflix has announced 13 brand new shows coming out in 2023 (so far). See them all here.
The streaming service has announced at least 13 series that will premiere in the new year, including "That '90s Show" and "Kaleidoscope."
The Newest Generation of 'Yellowstone' Duttons: A '1923' Character Guide
The Dutton family empire has extended a second time following the massive success of Yellowstone, currently in its fifth season. Creator Taylor Sheridan struck gold with his fictional modern ranching family, who is clinging to maintain their land and general way of life in the popular Western series. Initially, Sheridan took fans all the way back to the 1800s to show how John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) ancestors first came to settle the Montana ranch we see in Yellowstone.
How to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' This Holiday Season
Almost every family has a festive tradition they're expectantly awaiting come Christmastime. For some this may be a Christmas cooking tradition, or creating a playlist of your favorite Christmas tunes, but for families many this tradition comes in the form of a favorite family Christmas movie they're itching to pull out each year. Peanuts movies have become a staple of holiday cinema, from It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown; A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving; and, perhaps one of the most beloved movies of all time: A Charlie Brown Christmas. For years families have curled up by the TV to watch this Christmas classic; shockingly however, this piece of Christmas cinema won't be coming to cable this year. For committed Charlie Brown enthusiasts, Here's how you can watch A Charlie Brown Christmas in 2022.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pics in Her 2022 Recap
Jennifer Lopez has created an inside look at her momentous year. The multi-hyphenate joined the 2022 recap Instagram trend yesterday, posting a sentimental peek into her past year. The video montage offers an intimate look into the special, never-before-seen moments she shared with her family this year, as well as peeks into her two summer weddings with her husband Ben Affleck.
Here’s How to Watch ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ Live For Free to Ring in 2023 With Miley & Dolly Parton
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If “Party in the U.S.A.” has been your party anthem for the past decade, you may be wondering how to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live online for free to see this year’s NYE special co-hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is an annual New Year’s Eve special hosted by Miley Cyrus and produced by Lorne Michaels. The special sees Cyrus host New Year’s Eve live with a different celebrity co-host and in a...
TV Westerns Are Enjoying a Resurgence — Here Are 10 More Every 'Yellowstone' Fan Should Watch
The television Western has never really gone out of style, but thanks to the enormous popularity of Yellowstone -- and its creator Taylor Sheridan's seemingly endless slate of Dutton family saga spinoffs -- the beloved genre has been enjoying a bit of a resurgence. Toss in the ballooning streaming market...
Prime Video's 'The English' Puts a Fresh Spin on the Western Formula
As big fans of the western genre, we've seen more than our fair share of skilled gunslingers, saloon brawls and Sam Elliott in a Stetson. This is by no means a criticism or complaint, as these comfortably familiar elements, as well as numerous other cowboy tropes, contribute to some of our all-time favorite films and TV series.
Austin Butler Reprises Role as Elvis, Helps 'Saturday Night Live' Say Farewell to Cecily Strong
Longtime Saturday Night Live (SNL) cast member Cecily Strong got a grand send-off in her final episode on Dec. 17, and it incorporated first-time host Austin Butler. A not-so-subtle skit about a Radio Shack employee's final day took a surprise turn when Butler reprised his role as Elvis Presley for a sincere performance of "Blue Christmas." It began as a duet with Strong before becoming an SNL cast singalong.
Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Swears By These Comfy and Stylish Jeans -- And They're On Sale
Hallmark queen Nikki DeLoach has starred in some of the network's most beloved holiday flicks, such as Truly, Madly, Sweetly, A Dream of Christmas, Christmas for Keeps, which she wrote with Megan McNulty, Reunited at Christmas and last year's Five More Minutes, inspired by Scotty McCreery's 2018 chart-topper. We can expect much more from DeLoach as she signed exclusive, multi-picture overall deal with Hallmark earlier this year. This month, she's starring in The Gift of Peace opposite Brennan Elliott.
Charlie Monk, Broadcast Legend and SiriusXM Host, Dies at 84
A radio and music publishing legend known as the Mayor of Music Row, Charlie Monk died in his Nashville home on Monday (Dec. 19) at the age of 84. Monk began his career while in high school in Geneva, Ala. He worked his way up at hometown radio station WGEA from sweeping floors to DJing on the weekends. After serving in the Army, Monk had stints at stations in Mobile (WKRG, WUNI) and Tuscaloosa (WACT). Monk's contributions to broadcasting in his home state earned him a spot in the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
Blake Shelton Once Flew a Goat to Jennifer Hudson for Christmas
During a December interview on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Blake Shelton and the series' namesake reminisced about a Christmas memory revolving around an unlikely pet. When Shelton and Hudson were coaches on The Voice during its 13th and 15th seasons, their families became close behind the scenes. That's how Shelton learned that Hudson's son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., was interested in acquiring a goat.
Blake Shelton Eats Rocky Mountain Oysters and Carson Daly is Not Amused
Carson Daly put Blake Shelton's supposed love of Rocky Mountain oysters --which is code for cooked bull testicles-- to the test in a recent social media clip from behind the scenes of USA Network's Barmageddon. "Well, Blake says he likes these, so we'll see," Daly explained in the short video...
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Use Their Tabloid Covers as Wallpaper
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have found themselves in the spotlight -- and the tabloids -- many times over the years, but it seems the couple take it all in good fun. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Stefani revealed that they've put those tabloid covers to good use by including them in their decor at their home in Oklahoma.
Who Plays Spencer Dutton On '1923'? Meet Brandon Sklenar
Taylor Sheridan's latest cowboy-themed baby--1923--takes us deeper into the first generation of the Dutton family. Though we've only seen snippets of this highly anticipated addition to the Yellowstone universe, one thing is already very clear -- loyalty, tenacity and a penchant for violence runs in the family. The roles Jacob...
Blake Shelton Would Return to 'The Voice' On One Condition
With his Season 22 win, Blake Shelton cemented his status as The Voice's most decorated coach. Country singer Bryce Leatherwood took the gold, marking Team Blake's unprecedented ninth win. But the triumph wasn't all ra-ra and victory laps for Shelton, who's leaving the NBC show after the upcoming Season 23.
Did '1923' Really Just Eliminate Two Major Characters?
Wow, what an episode of 1923! It's only the Yellowstone spinoff's third episode, and already we're losing main characters -- well, at least some of them. Warning: There are big spoilers ahead, so if you haven't seen the episode yet, beware. While there's a lot of drama in this week's...
Ryan Seacrest Responds to CNN New Year's Eve Hosts Drinking on Air Following Last Year's 'Losers' Diss
Following a bizarre New Year's Eve broadcast last year, image-conscious CNN wants correspondents Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper to drink more responsibly as they ring in 2023. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, ABC's Ryan Seacrest was asked about CNN's decision to curb on-air drinking. "I don't advocate drinking when...
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals the Unexpected Way '1923' Was Born
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took center stage on the Taylor Sheridan-created series 1883, which is a prequel to the hit Western drama Yellowstone, and Sheridan recently revealed a grave mistake he made when producing the prequel series. Viewers of the show know that in the series' shocking finale, all of the characters meet their demise. Sheridan wrote the show this way assuming there wouldn't be a second season, but what he didn't realize is Paramount+ had already renewed the show for season two. He found out this news after he had already killed off all the characters of the show, so he was stuck trying to come up with a second season with no characters left to tell the story.
