Lainey Wilson is one of country music's top stars of 2022, and she's also establishing herself as an actress by starring on the current season of Paramount Network's Yellowstone. Fittingly, the singer plays the character of Abby, a singer who visits the ranch and soon begins a relationship with cowboy Ryan (Ian Bohen). Viewers have gotten to see their love story play out through the season, and things have even gotten a bit steamy, with a few kisses being shared between the two. In addition to having to learn how to act in a drama for the first time, Wilson has had to learn how to kiss on camera.

