Matt Rhule prefers to believe the transfer portal would not have rewritten the best individual player success stories of his career. But these days, the what-ifs can linger. The Nebraska coach boasts a lengthy résumé of formerly little-known prospects who broke out late in their college careers under his tutelage on their way to the NFL. They came. They got better. Player and team reaped the rewards together.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO