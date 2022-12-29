ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Player development in the transfer portal era? Matt Rhule has a plan for Nebraska

Matt Rhule prefers to believe the transfer portal would not have rewritten the best individual player success stories of his career. But these days, the what-ifs can linger. The Nebraska coach boasts a lengthy résumé of formerly little-known prospects who broke out late in their college careers under his tutelage on their way to the NFL. They came. They got better. Player and team reaped the rewards together.
Nebraska takes No. 4 Indiana to overtime in tight, foul-heavy loss

BLOOMINGTON, Ind – Nebraska had the recipe to upset No. 4 Indiana on New Year’s Day. In losing 74-62 in overtime, the Huskers ultimately lacked one ingredient. The favor of Big Ten officials. NU was whistled for 21 fouls that produced 30 IU free throws. The Hoosiers got...
Nebraska faces tough New Year’s Day test at No. 4 Indiana

LINCOLN — The Nebraska women’s basketball team didn’t handle the frying pan of Michigan’s defense very well. A New Year’s Day game at No. 4 Indiana may as well be a trip to the fire. What Michigan did to beat Nebraska 76-59, IU does even better.
Texas high school coach Bob Wager confirms he is joining Nebraska's staff

Nebraska’s new tight ends assistant comes from the Texas high school coaching ranks. Bob Wager, rumored for weeks to be a part of NU’s staff, on Friday told multiple outlets in Texas, including the Dallas Morning News, that he was leaving his 17-year post at Arlington (Texas) Martin High School to join coach Matt Rhule’s staff.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (two, nine, zero) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Nebraska woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Nebraska woman whose body was found last month in Kansas. Aldrick Scott, 47, has previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, of Omaha, who disappeared in November. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
