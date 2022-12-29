After More Than Two Decades of Pushing the Envelope, Rick Bryant Ready to Retire from Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Timeless winter photos of Penn State's campus in the early 1900s
Few things are as nostalgic as a trip down memory lane in your old college town. Add in some winter weather, go back almost a century, and the result can be stunning. Penn State's official Facebook page gave their followers a unique dose of that nostalgia this week when it shared some classic winter photos of the main campus from 1926 to 1939. The photos feature the Pennsylvania State University's Old Main, originally called "Main Building," a significant and historic building on campus. Old Main currently serves as the administrative center of the university and houses the offices of the president and other officials.
kmyu.tv
Pennsylvania ski resort temporarily changes name of slope to support Penn State football
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A ski resort in Pennsylvania is temporarily renaming one of its slopes because of the Rose Bowl matchup. Tussey Mountain Ski Area announced their iconic mountain slope named "Utah" will be changed to “Pennsylvania,” for a short period of time. The reason...
First Night, the State College community New Year’s celebration is back. Here’s what to know.
The daylong event features live music, comedy acts, ice sculptures and a 5K run.
Four from Harrisburg, four from State College voted to Pa. Football Writers’ 6A All-State team
Defense certainly drove Harrisburg into the final weekend of the high school football season. And while the mighty St. Joseph’s Hawks doused the Cougars’ plans to celebrate a state title, Harrisburg’s route as District 3 champions made quite an impact. On Friday, four Cougars and a handful...
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
CFP watch party at Penn State alumni brewery
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State fans gathered at Lawless Brewery in North Hollywood for a CFB watch party ahead of the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl appearance on Monday, January 2. Owner Ben Wallace opened Lawless in April 2021. The Pittsburgh native is a Penn State alum, class of 2004. Lawless’s head brewer Josh […]
State College
Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on
It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Big Spring Spirits Has Big Things In Store For The South Shore in 2023
Kevin Lloyd has big plans for Big Spring Spirits, the distillery he founded in Bellefonte, Pa. By December 2023, Lloyd and his Talleyrand Holdings LLC business partners — Anthony Mazzarini, Bill Stolze, Rick Mongiovi, Eric Kraemer and Garry McCann — could be admiring Pittsburgh’s skyline while sipping whiskey on top of their historical, six-story structure on the South Shore, an area between Station Square and the South Side.
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
Penn State fans charter two flights to Rose Bowl
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State is heading to the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Ca. On Friday morning, so were about 300 fans. Harrisburg International Airport was more crowded—and more blue and white—than usual as Penn State fans began filling up two charter planes. The travelers were looking forward to a weekend-long experience leading up to the game.
State College
State College School Board President Amber Concepcion Appointed Centre County Commissioner
Current State College Area School Board President Amber Concepcion has been selected to replace Michael Pipe as Centre County commissioner as Pipe prepares to leave for a job in Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration. Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest appointed Concepcion, a Democrat, to fill Pipe’s unexpired term through...
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
insideradio.com
Seven Mountains Media-Forever Media Deal To Close Jan. 2.
The father-daughter $17.4 million transaction, which has Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media acquiring 46 signals in seven Pennsylvania markets from her father Kerby Confer’s Forever Media, will close on Jan. 2, 2023. Seven Mountains Media is picking up 34 full-power radio stations and 12 FM translators in a...
State College
Opportunity Awaits Penn State Receiver Mitchell Tinsley at Rose Bowl Amid Washington’s Absence
As was the case for a majority of his collegiate career, Mitchell Tinsley’s tenure at Penn State began as a result of risk. The wide receiver joined his new school in December 2021 following a mammoth season at Western Kentucky. Starting 14 games, Tinsley snagged 87 receptions for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.
State College
Eagle Scout Builds on Father’s Work on Talleyrand Snowplow
If you visit Bellefonte’s Talleyrand Park during the winter months, take some time to appreciate the old railroad snowplow alongside the playground. Dating back to the late nineteenth century, the plow has brought joy to countless children and railroad history fans alike. The railroad plow and caboose have been displayed next to the Bellefonte Train Station since the Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society purchased them from the Bellefonte Central Railroad in 1986.
State College
‘We Haven’t Reinvented the Wheel’: Penn State Pleased with Offensive Line Improvement
It’s no secret that Penn State’s offensive line has commonly been a weak link over James Franklin’s tenure as head coach. From inconsistent play to giving up 10 sacks to Temple in 2015, it hasn’t been pretty. But now, the Nittany Lions have come a long way in building up its five-man front.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
State College
In Many Ways, Drew Allar Era Begins as He Makes His First Media Appearance on Saturday
When it comes to the idea of transition it can be hard to agree on when exactly that transition beings. In the case of Penn State football, the beginning of the Drew Allar era – in many respects – began the moment he stepped on campus. It’s why the ongoing discourse about Sean Clifford was often so tiresome, it didn’t matter all that much because what was next was already waiting in the wings.
Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology
You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council
A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
Comments / 0