Edgecomb, ME

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Tonya M. Baldwin

Tonya Michelle Baldwin, 47, of Boothbay died Dec. 24, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Tonya was born Dec. 20, 1975 in Jacksonville, Arkansas to Michael Cheek and Pamela Gertrude Burney. Tonya grew up in a military family and lived in several places including Colorado and Alaska. Tonya and her family settled in Vermont. She graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, Vermont and graduated from University of Vermont with a B.S. degree in psychology.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

MDOT meets with Edgecomb, Newcastle officials over road safety

Earlier this month, Edgecomb officials joined a conversation regarding local road safety conditions. On Dec. 27, Selectman Dawn Murray updated town officials about a recent meeting between Edgecomb, Newcastle and Maine Department of Transportation officials in the town hall. “Rep. (Holly) Stover contacted us about using the town hall for a meeting regarding too many accidents and poor visibility on the Cochran Road,” Murray said.
EDGECOMB, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland, Homeless Coalition benefit as Maine Water caps 2022

“Maine Water and its employees are pleased to again provide for the hungry and children in need in the communities the company serves across the state of Maine,” said Maine Water, in a news release. The support comes in the form of food pantry donations and warm winter coats...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Dec. 30 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford

Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
OXFORD, ME
truecountry935.com

Somerset SnowFest 2023 is February 18-26

Coordinated by Main Street Skowhegan and Lake George Regional Park, Somerset SnowFest is a celebration of all things winter. Somerset SnowFest features a wide range of activities including an ice-fishing derby, kite-flying derby, downhill kayak race, winter triathlon, and the Northeast’s only equestrian skijoring competition. This year’s event takes place in the towns of Skowhegan, Canaan, and Madison.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
The Maine Monitor

Story on discovery of medieval manuscript in Waterville yields even more finds

Who knew that a story about an old wall hanging at a Waterville estate sale would yield quite so much attention?. Over the summer, The Maine Monitor published a story about a recent Colby College graduate who discovered a framed page from a book hanging on a wall at the estate sale. It turned out to be an authentic leaf from what’s known as The Beauvais Missal. The manuscript was written in or near Beauvais, France, in the late 13th century.
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?

Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
WATERVILLE, ME
Q106.5

2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine

Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
WALDOBORO, ME
truecountry935.com

5 in Skowhegan Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Three Mainers and two people Massachusetts are being charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Police seized guns and cash, along with the drugs with an estimated street value of about $9,000.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WGME

Game wardens recover drowning victim from North Pond

SMITHFIELD, Maine (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they recovered the body of a Smithfield man from North Pond Sunday afternoon. Wardens say 42-year-old Jeremiah Meader was driving his side-by-side UTV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. Sunday when his UTV broke through the ice.
SMITHFIELD, ME
The Associated Press

Power failures amplify calls for utility to rethink gas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. TVA experienced its highest ever winter peak-power demand on Dec. 23 as an arctic blast brought blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold from Maine to Seattle. The Tennessee Valley Authority said in an email that a combination of high winds and freezing temperatures caused its coal-burning Cumberland Fossil Plant to go offline at one point when critical instrumentation...
CUMBERLAND, ME

