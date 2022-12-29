Read full article on original website
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Tonya M. Baldwin
Tonya Michelle Baldwin, 47, of Boothbay died Dec. 24, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Tonya was born Dec. 20, 1975 in Jacksonville, Arkansas to Michael Cheek and Pamela Gertrude Burney. Tonya grew up in a military family and lived in several places including Colorado and Alaska. Tonya and her family settled in Vermont. She graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, Vermont and graduated from University of Vermont with a B.S. degree in psychology.
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
MDOT meets with Edgecomb, Newcastle officials over road safety
Earlier this month, Edgecomb officials joined a conversation regarding local road safety conditions. On Dec. 27, Selectman Dawn Murray updated town officials about a recent meeting between Edgecomb, Newcastle and Maine Department of Transportation officials in the town hall. “Rep. (Holly) Stover contacted us about using the town hall for a meeting regarding too many accidents and poor visibility on the Cochran Road,” Murray said.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland, Homeless Coalition benefit as Maine Water caps 2022
“Maine Water and its employees are pleased to again provide for the hungry and children in need in the communities the company serves across the state of Maine,” said Maine Water, in a news release. The support comes in the form of food pantry donations and warm winter coats...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Dec. 30 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Maine Needs More Miles: Putting one foot in front of the other to support our community
PORTLAND, Maine — Starting Line, a local running studio in Portland, has created an event called "Maine Needs More Miles" that helps people get on the right track when starting a new goal this year and gives people a way to give back to the community. "Community is the...
See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford
Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
Mother of Edgecomb toddler found dead files protection order
WISCASSET, Maine — Less than a week ago, Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police were called to an Edgecomb home. The medical examiner ruled the 3-year-old's death a homicide, but police have not yet made any arrests. Just two days after her death, Makinzlee's...
truecountry935.com
Somerset SnowFest 2023 is February 18-26
Coordinated by Main Street Skowhegan and Lake George Regional Park, Somerset SnowFest is a celebration of all things winter. Somerset SnowFest features a wide range of activities including an ice-fishing derby, kite-flying derby, downhill kayak race, winter triathlon, and the Northeast’s only equestrian skijoring competition. This year’s event takes place in the towns of Skowhegan, Canaan, and Madison.
Story on discovery of medieval manuscript in Waterville yields even more finds
Who knew that a story about an old wall hanging at a Waterville estate sale would yield quite so much attention?. Over the summer, The Maine Monitor published a story about a recent Colby College graduate who discovered a framed page from a book hanging on a wall at the estate sale. It turned out to be an authentic leaf from what’s known as The Beauvais Missal. The manuscript was written in or near Beauvais, France, in the late 13th century.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
truecountry935.com
5 in Skowhegan Arrested for Drug Trafficking
Three Mainers and two people Massachusetts are being charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Police seized guns and cash, along with the drugs with an estimated street value of about $9,000.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to discover, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service.
WGME
Game wardens recover drowning victim from North Pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they recovered the body of a Smithfield man from North Pond Sunday afternoon. Wardens say 42-year-old Jeremiah Meader was driving his side-by-side UTV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. Sunday when his UTV broke through the ice.
Sears Hometown Store in Caribou, Maine Announces Closing Liquidation
The Sears Hometown Store in Caribou is liquidating its items as part of an announced closure. A Sears Hometown Store in Farmington is also liquidating as it gets ready to close as well. This comes after the Sears Hometown Store in Fort Kent announced its closure in 2019. The Sears...
penbaypilot.com
Medomak Middle School parents alarmed by reported ‘kill list’, question safety plans
WALDOBORO — Two weeks before the holiday break, an incident at the Medomak Middle School appalled and frightened students and parents, resulting in many conversations amongst administrators and parents, as well within families. At issue was an alleged “kill list” that included the names of six students.
Power failures amplify calls for utility to rethink gas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. TVA experienced its highest ever winter peak-power demand on Dec. 23 as an arctic blast brought blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold from Maine to Seattle. The Tennessee Valley Authority said in an email that a combination of high winds and freezing temperatures caused its coal-burning Cumberland Fossil Plant to go offline at one point when critical instrumentation...
wabi.tv
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past. It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment. Longtime executive director Mary...
