Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
coveringkaty.com
Wing Stop Murder Victim Identified
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The man found shot to death in his car behind a Fry Road Wing Stop is identified as 22-year-old Alfredo Salgado. When Deputies arrived late Friday night, they discovered the body of Salgado at 5200 Fry Road, a short distance north of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
Man arrested in METRORail shooting, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a shooting at a METRORail, according to the Houston Police Department. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting incident on Wednesday. Police said he was arrested based on tips from surveillance photos.
californiaexaminer.net
Released Mugshot Of The 17-year-old Suspect In The Murder Of His 19-year-old Coworker
A young guy is being charged with manslaughter after he reportedly shot and killed a woman who was 19 years old at her residence in east Harris County early on Friday morning. Marissa Dikeman, 19, passed away, and Cayman Wilson, age 17, has been charged with manslaughter with her death.
Teen abducts newborn and passes it off as her own child in Harris Co., charging documents show
According to records, the newborn was only two days old when it was taken from its mother by the 19-year-old, who is allegedly expecting a child of her own in the next few weeks.
HCSO: Wingstop employee shot, killed in west Harris County shopping center
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle. Deputies said it happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. at a shopping center on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. According to Sgt. Ben Beall,...
1 man dead, woman detained after shooting in NE Harris Co., deputies say
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. A woman at the scene was severely wounded but was detained, deputies said.
Murder committed minutes before 2022 still unsolved despite improving HPD homicide clearance numbers
Improving deadly crime statistics are offering little comfort to the family of a woman who didn't live to see another year of her life.
'I feel blank': Mom of shooting victim says authorities knew about threats her family was receiving
As the surviving son fights for his life, his mother is expressing frustration with authorities, whom she claims knew that her loved ones were being threatened.
Houston police identify possible suspect after woman shot on METRORail
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a METRORail shooting. Surveillance footage shows a possible suspect after a woman was shot Wednesday night by a man she was trying to hide from, according to METRO officials. The 27-year-old woman was shot at...
HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
1 dead after disturbance led to gunfire exchange in Chimney Rock parking lot, police say
Officers are trying to figure out who opened fire in a busy parking lot in southwest Houston.
Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard on New Year's Eve, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A woman was found stabbed to death in her backyard in southeast Houston on New Year’s Eve, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Boulevard not far from the Gulf Freeway.
Mom shoots stranger who broke into her car with her kids inside during Family Dollar run, HPD says
HPD said the mother went on a quick run to the Family Dollar, leaving her three children inside the car, only to come back outside and find a woman she did not know in her vehicle. That's when the shooting allegedly unfolded.
Listen: Despite warnings, celebratory gunfire heard in parts of Houston on New Year's Eve
HOUSTON — Despite warnings from local law enforcement, celebratory gunfire could be heard in some areas as people rang in the New Year Saturday night. The sound of celebratory gunfire was caught on camera in Houston’s east end, known as EaDo, near Texas Avenue and Emancipation. Then while...
‘You are not going to ruin my Christmas’: Fired employee accused of kidnapping Smoothie King manager
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a woman accused of kidnapping her former manager after she was fired before the holidays. Houston police told KTRK that Keisha Christmas went into the Smoothie King where she used to work on Dec. 13 with her 15-year-old daughter. Court documents obtained...
1 shot during altercation with another man at METRO bus stop in north Houston, police say
"When he shot the second time, that's when everybody ran," a man that was heading to the bus stop told ABC13. HPD said they were able to locate and arrest the shooter with the help of witnesses.
17-year-old charged after shooting 19-year-old woman to death at Crosby home, deputies say
Two teen boys were helping the 19-year-old take down decorations when one of them allegedly shot her. Records show he's been charged, but the victim's grandfather says he doesn't want him to face charges.
1 wanted, 1 arrested for assaulting, robbing 69-year-old leaving convenience store, HPD says
Video shows the 69-year-old man walking out of a convenience store when several men approached him and began to kick him multiple times after he fell to the ground. Police are still searching for one of those suspects.
Click2Houston.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after attempted robbery, shooting in north Harris County, authorities say
A man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot near a METRO bus stop on Friday. The Houston Police Department says the call came in at 12:10 p.m for a shooting on Deerfield Street near Fulton. According to METRO officials, the victim was at a nearby cellphone...
bluebonnetnews.com
Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death. According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.
Comments / 8