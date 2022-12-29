Addison Ray Carpenter, one-year-old, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born at Lexington on September 3, 2021, a daughter of Ryan Carpenter and Meleah Blankenship. Addison enjoyed playing with her sisters, brothers, and little cousin, and loved spending...

