Addison Carpenter
Addison Ray Carpenter, one-year-old, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born at Lexington on September 3, 2021, a daughter of Ryan Carpenter and Meleah Blankenship. Addison enjoyed playing with her sisters, brothers, and little cousin, and loved spending...
Paul McCleese
Paul Eugene McCleese, 90, of Garrison, passed away, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home under hospice care. He was born November 29, 1932, in Lewis County, a son of the late Joshua Dixon and Mary Frances Brownlee McCleese. Paul attended Vanceburg Church of God. He loved going to church,...
