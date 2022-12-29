Tickets for possible playoff game go on sale for Jaguars season ticket holders

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on top of the AFC South and look poised to make the playoffs.

With that in mind, the team is releasing information on how fans can purchase tickets to a potential home playoff game for Wild Card Weekend at TIAA Bank Field.

The tickets went on sale for season ticket holders on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Marissa Phillips was one of them, and she said she was ready to lock her tickets down as soon as they went online.

“I already know that I have my two seats locked in but I wanted to pick up two more for my brother and his wife so I’m just like sitting on go, super anxious,” she said.

A few minutes later, she got the tickets.

“We wanna show our support, win or lose, but we’re super excited,” she said.

The tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Phillips has one tip: “Just snag whatever you can get,” she recommended. “There won’t be a bad seat in the house!”

The Jags said the NFL requires all teams leading their division on or after Dec. 15 to put tickets on sale in advance of a potential playoff game.

“Looking ahead at the next two weeks, we know the opportunity to host a home playoff game could come down to the last second,” Jaguars President Mark Lamping said in a news release. “By going on sale this week, fans have ample time to plan and ensure TIAA Bank Field is a full teal out.”

Jaguars fans should visit www.jaguars.com/tickets for all transactions or call the Jaguars ticket office at (904) 633-2000. Timing for season ticket members and the general public are as follows:

Season Ticket Member Information

Jaguars season ticket members who have yet to opt-in to automatic playoff ticket purchasing, have until end of day on Friday, Dec. 30 to secure their regular season seats for the playoffs. Season ticket members should check their email for more information on how to opt in.

Season ticket members who have not already opted into automatic playoff tickets or wish to purchase up to eight additional playoff seats can begin selecting seats on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m.

General Public Information

The general public will have access to tickets beginning Friday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m.

If the Jaguars do not qualify for the postseason, ticket purchases will be fully refunded.

The date and time of a Jaguars home playoff game will be determined at the conclusion of the regular season, the team said. The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend schedule will include two games on Saturday, Jan. 14 (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three games on Sunday, Jan. 15 (1:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET), and one game on Monday, Jan. 16 (8:15 p.m. ET).

The Jaguars are 3-1 all time in home playoff matchups. Jacksonville last hosted a postseason game on Jan. 7, 2018, a 10-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills in front of 69,442 fans. In their four postseason games at home, the Jaguars have outscored their opponents 111-53.