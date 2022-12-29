ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young's double-double, Blakes' first start lead Duke men's basketball past Florida State at home to end 2022

The Blue Devils are wrapping up the year with a good taste in their mouths. No. 17 Duke defeated Florida State 86-67 in Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday to remain undefeated at home this season. The Blue Devils were led by graduate center Ryan Young, who marked a Duke career-high with 20 points. Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead also recorded a career-high with 16 points. Moreover, sophomore guard Jaylen Blakes continued his scoring excellence with 17 points in his first career start for Duke.
