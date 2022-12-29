Read full article on original website
Gray whale calf born in front of amazed crowd off California
Gray whale calf born in front of amazed crowd off California

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Spectators on a Southern California whale-watching cruise were excited when they spotted a gray whale, then amazed when the giant mammal gave birth right in front of them. The birth and the first moments of the calf's life were...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
Massachusetts, Maine to partner on large inland wind farm
Massachusetts, Maine to partner on large inland wind farm

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Massachusetts intends to finance up to 40% of a wind power project in far northern Maine, potentially giving the state the partner it needs to make the project a reality. The partnership comes as states in the Northeast are struggling...
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges
Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at...
Louisiana superintendent urges schools to remove TikTok
Louisiana superintendent urges schools to remove TikTok

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's education chief urged public schools and systems Tuesday to remove TikTok from public devices amid concerns about security and the privacy of users' data. Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley is the latest state official to urge restrictions...
New Mexico governor will undergo knee replacement surgery
New Mexico governor will undergo knee replacement surgery

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will travel to Washington to undergo knee replacement surgery, her office announced Tuesday. Lujan Grisham was scheduled to depart Tuesday and return next week after the replacement of her right knee with an artificial joint. She consulted with...
Democrat Dan McKee sworn in as Rhode Island's governor
Democrat Dan McKee sworn in as Rhode Island's governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democrat Dan McKee was sworn in for his first full term as Rhode Island's governor Tuesday, saying he has never believed more strongly in the state's future. "Rhode Island, this is our time, our moment to shine, our turn to...
Evers meets with mayors of Wisconsin's 5 largest cities
Evers meets with mayors of Wisconsin's 5 largest cities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers met with the mayors of Wisconsin's five largest cities behind closed doors for about an hour on Wednesday, one of the first official acts of his second term. The meeting comes as Evers and the Legislature...
Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes
Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives in a surprising move Tuesday on the strength of every Democrat and more than a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark...
Kentucky's GOP-led legislature opens election-year session
Kentucky's GOP-led legislature opens election-year session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky resumed their push Tuesday to continue cutting the state's individual income tax rate, as they convened for a 30-day session that will play out against the backdrop of the state's premiere political contest — the race for governor.
