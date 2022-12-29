Cowboys Tony Pollard OUT; Can Rookie RB Malik Davis Help?

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has missed all three practices this week due to a thigh issue. Malik Davis is capable of stepping in.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is under an injury cloud ahead of Thursday night's clash with the 7-8 Tennessee Titans . … and has now been ruled out.

With the 11-4 Cowboys already having a playoff berth secured but the NFC East title still up for grabs, there is plenty to play for. ...

But should Dallas risk Pollard and his thigh issue with the playoffs on the horizon ?

This figures as a game-time decision, but it is decided that Pollard cannot (or should not) go, so the Cowboys have Malik Davis in their back pocket.

Who is Malik Davis? He's the rookie UDFA who Ezekiel Elliott has the utmost confidence in should he get the nod to partner with him in Nashville.

"Malik is a true pro," Elliott said. "I don't know if I have ever come across a rookie that's as mature as he is. He's a great dude, and when you're taking care of business and all aspects of your life, it's going to carry over to the game.

"In any moment he's had, he's played good football. He's a very smart football player. He's got very good run instincts, he can block, he can do it all."

Throughout 10 games, Davis has been used sparingly, totaling 103 rushing yards and a touchdown from 23 attempts while averaging 4.5 yards a clip. That'll work.

As Pollard can't go on Thursday night, quarterback Dak Prescott has no qualms that Davis will be able to contribute to the offense.

"Malik is a guy who has come in from day one and not only followed Zeke and TP but has built confidence of his own," Prescott said. "Yeah, he's been impressive. I've got all the confidence he'll be ready. He's one that's very capable."

Pollard needs 12 yards to get to 1,000 for the year, and that would be a fun accomplishment. But Dallas has bigger goals. And the Cowboys believe Malik Davis can be just right in his place.

